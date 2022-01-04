FBR yearbook reveals Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif, the main taxpayers





| Data for the year 2019 shows that Asif Zardari, Shahid Khaqan, Asad Umar, Murad Ali Shah, Sadiq Sanjrani, Talha Mahmood paid taxes in millions | Yousaf Raza Gilani did not pay any tax | Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, several lawmakers paid only Rs 2,000 in tax

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday launched the Fiscal Directory of Parliamentarians for Fiscal Year-2019, showing Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs 9.85million in income tax while the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs 8.24 million.

The parliamentarians’ tax directory was launched at a special ceremony at the offices of the FBR. Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, who was the guest of honor at this momentous occasion, officially launched the Fiscal Yearbook after his brief address to attendees.

The President of the RBF / Secretary of the Revenue Division, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, all members and senior staff of the RBF were present on this occasion. “This data only includes income and taxes reported on returns filed with RBF and does not include farm income tax paid to provinces, sales tax, federal excise duties, etc.

According to the document, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid 9.85 million rupees in the 2019 tax year. National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif paid 8.24 million rupees ‘income tax. Former Pakistan President and PPP Co-Chair Asif Ali Zardari paid Rs 2.22 million and his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid Rs 535,243 in income tax. Among the former Prime Ministers of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid 4.87 million rupees, Raja Pervaiz Asharf paid 87,761 rupees and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani paid no income tax.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, paid Rs 555,794 as income tax and Rs 1.434 million as a share of tax paid by PDOs of which the taxpayer is registered as a member. Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin paid Rs 26.6 million in income tax.

Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi paid Rs 851,955, Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Rs 4.272 million, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak Rs 1.257 million and Minister of Hammad Azhar Energy paid Rs 29,025 in income tax. and Rs 18,059,678 as part of the tax paid by the PDOs of which the taxpayer is registered as a member.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed paid Rs 138,808 as income tax and Rs 1,332 as a share of tax paid by AOPs of which the taxpayer is a member . for federal education and vocational training Shafqat Mahmood paid Rs 135,399, Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan paid Rs 957,497, Federal Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bukhtyar paid Rs 158,100 , Federal Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed paid Rs 557,450, Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi paid Rs 1.047 million, Federal Minister of Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro paid Rs 187,694, on Federal Minister of Communication Murad Saeed paid Rs 86,606 and Federal Minister of Interprovincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza paid Rs 98,063.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar paid Rs 2,000, Sindh Syed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah paid Rs 1.92 million in income tax and Rs 495,791 as part of the tax paid by the PDOs of which the taxpayer is registered as a member. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhunkhawa Mahmood Khan paid 66,258 rupees and Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo paid 1.061 million rupees in income tax.

Among opposition leaders, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah of PPP paid 59,857 Rs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N paid 485,277 Rs, Syed Naveed Qamar of PPP paid 45,861 Rs and the chairman of the Accounts Committee (PAC) Rana Tanveer Hussain paid 162 Rs, 289 in income tax and Rs 22,193 share of tax paid by AOP of which the taxpayer is registered as a member, PTI Noor Alam Khan Rs 82,311 and PML-N s Khawaja Saad Rafique Rs 269,414. Among other deputies, Khawaja Asif of PML-N paid Rs 230,386, Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan Rs 1.2 million, PPP Shereen Rehman Rs 940,000, the Senator Farooq H Naik submitted Rs 4.9 million, Senator Faisal Javed Rs 66,000, Federal Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati Rs 784,000.

Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani paid income tax of 1.3 million rupees in 2019, Senator Faisal Vawda paid 1.16 million rupees, Senator Talha Mahmood paid income tax of 32, 2 million rupees. Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement Senator Faisal Subzwari, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas and Punjab Prison Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan were among several lawmakers who paid Rs 2,000.

Addressing the ceremony, the Minister of Finance said governments around the world need sufficient revenue to run state affairs, such as the provision of public services, social sector development and defense, etc. and a transparent tax system to build a unified and prosperous society. “For this purpose, it was necessary that the legislators pay the amount of their taxes and, thus, give the example to the others so that they also discharge their national obligation”, he reaffirmed.

“We are taking measures to bring transparency and simplification of the tax system,” said Tarin, adding that Pakistan is not able to meet its current expenses from its income, so it has to borrow money. money to foreign lenders.

He said there should only be two types of taxes: income tax and consumption tax. He added that taxes will be charged based on people’s income. “We need to move to progressive taxation,” said Tarin, adding that NADRA had the names of 15 million potential taxpayers and the government would include them in the tax net.

Urging politicians to pay taxes, Tarin said parliamentarians should set an example for others by paying taxes.

“The tax reform aims to bring transparency,” he said, adding that the RBF will not harass anyone. “We will start sending notifications to people from January and if anyone has an objection, they should contact the third party,” he said.

The finance minister said the council plans to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio by 15 to 20 percent over the next six years.

Earlier, the President of the FBR / Secretary of the Revenue Division, in his welcome speech, highlighted the main features of the fiscal directory of parliamentarians for the fiscal year-2019. He specified that the government in place had decided to continue this initiative and to publish a fiscal yearbook for the fiscal year 2019 after having made certain important improvements. “In the previous format, only the amount of taxes paid by parliamentarians was reflected, which caused a lot of confusion. Therefore, learning from past experience and with prior government approval, additional columns have been added to show income in different categories, namely normal, deemed and agricultural. Likewise, last year the full payment of tax by a PDO was shown in which the Honorable Member was a member, this also created confusion. This year, on the advice of the Council of Ministers, the share of parliamentarians’ tax paid by a PDO was also indicated, he continued.

