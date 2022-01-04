Kimberly Guilfoyle engaged to Trump Jr.





Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Organizer of Kimberly Guilfoyle “Stop the Steal” testified before a House panel about contacts with GOP officials in the run-up to January 6 The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Charter Communications – Manchin not yet ready; Meadows’ texts unveiled Republicans worried about Trump’s influence in Missouri Senate race MORE are reportedly taking the plunge.

The couple have been “engaged for almost a year,” the Daily Mail reported on Monday, citing a source close to the couple.

Former President Trump’s eldest son Donald TrumpCheney cites testimony that Ivanka called on Trump to “stop this violence” January 6 McCarthy said Democrats were using January 6 as a “partisan political weapon” Biden, Harris to talking on the anniversary of the Capitol Uprising to the ex-Fox News personality on New Years Eve 2020, but the engagement news emerged this week following an Instagram post de Guilfoyle showing her wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

In the post marking Trump Jr.’s 44th birthday, Guilfoyle wrote, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. started dating in 2018. Both have children from previous marriages.

In 2020, the then president called on Guilfoyle to lead his re-election campaign’s joint fundraising effort with the Republican National Committee.

The Trump Jr. spokesperson did not immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

Updated at 5:05 p.m.

