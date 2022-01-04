Jokowi is suddenly discussing coal with Migor, why here?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo reminded companies operating in mining, plantation and other natural resource sectors to prioritize meeting national needs. In a press release posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Monday (03/01/2022), the president warned charcoal producers to comply with the Internal Market Obligation or DMO. Following complaints about PLN’s lack of coal supply, it threatens the availability of electricity for around 10 million customers. In fact, according to the provisions of the DMO, coal producers should cover 25% of the supply for national needs. As a result, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has banned coal exports for the period January 1-31, 2022 for holders of mining permits (IUP) or IUPK for the phase of production operation, and IUPK as a continuation of Contract / Agreement Operations and PKP2B. Photo: Statement by President Joko Widodo regarding the supply of coal, LNG and the price of cooking oil (3/1/2022) (Screenshot of the presidential secretariat Youtube) Photo: Statement by President Joko Widodo regarding the supply of coal, LNG and the price of cooking oil (3/1/2022) (Screenshot of the presidential secretariat Youtube) Amid the various reactions to the temporary coal export ban, President Joko Widodo stepped in and tasked the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of SOE and PLN to immediately find the best solution for the national interest. And, commission natural resource companies such as mining and plantations and prioritize national needs before exporting. In accordance with the mandate of Article 33, paragraph 3, of the 1945 Constitution, the land, water and natural resources contained therein are controlled by the State and used for the maximum prosperity of the people. “The priority is meeting the national needs of PLN and the national industry. There is already a DMO mechanism that requires mining companies to refill PLN generators. Presidential Secretariat, Monday (03/01/2022). The Director General of Minerals and Coal at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ridwan Jamaludin, previously said the government had adopted this temporary policy to ensure the potential for disruptions in the electricity supply to nearly 20 power plants. (PLTU) with an output of approximately 10,850 megawatts. The export ban was enforced amid a surge in coal prices due to the domino effect of the global energy crisis. Due to the expanding economy amid signs of economic recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic. The president stressed that companies which violate the provisions of the DMO must be sanctioned. “Companies that cannot meet their obligations to meet national needs can be sanctioned. If necessary, they not only fail to obtain export permits, but also revoke their business licenses,” Joko Widodo said. In addition to coal, President Jokowi ordered Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi to immediately deal with the unrest caused by soaring cooking oil prices. Including by carrying out low cost market operations. “Regarding edible oil, I ask the Minister of Commerce to stabilize the price of edible oil in the country, the price of edible oil must remain affordable, if necessary the Minister of Commerce conducts market operations to prices under control, ”Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (die / die)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20220104100800-4-304385/tiba-tiba-jokowi-bahas-batu-bara-sampai-migor-kenapa-nih The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos