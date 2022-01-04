For Putin, OPEC and Trump, 2021 has been a good year

As a tired world ushers in 2022, there is little nostalgia for 2021, a year defined by a lingering pandemic, soaring inflation and growing international tensions across the board. Some had a better time than others, however, and here’s a list of the top three winners and losers of the past year. First the winners:

Vladimir Poutine.

Since coming to power in 1999, the Russian president has had a good run. Mr Putin’s streak of victories continued into 2021 as Russian support helped Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko survive Western sanctions, Russian power shifted from the Caucasus to the Balkans and an accumulation of Russian troops at the end of the year in eastern Ukraine placed Moscow’s revisionist program at the center of the political world. Demographic collapse, China’s boom, and the continued failure to diversify the economy to avoid overdependence on oil and gas make Russia’s future perilous in the long run, but for now Mr. Putin and the country he leads are on the move.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Much to the dismay of global climate warriors, 2021 has been a banner year for fossil fuel producers. This year looks even better. Twenty-one saw Saudi Arabia post its first budget surplus since 2013. The Saudis are currently forecasting a 10% increase in oil revenue in 2022 as the pandemic abates and demand for oil increases. But it’s not just a question of money. Energy shortages have allowed the big oil producers to make the big powers dance. The Biden administration had hoped to take a tough stand with Gulf Arabs on issues ranging from climate change to human rights. Instead, President Biden found himself begging the sheikhs to curb rising oil prices to limit US inflation.

Donald Trump. He started 2021 as one of the biggest losers in American political history: a two-term, twice-impeached president whose party lost control of the House midway through and lost the Senate two years later. His chaotic efforts to overturn the election were thrown into universal derision at Four Seasons Total Landscaping and culminated in the enduring disgrace of January 6. In 2021, the momentum has changed. Mr. Trump has reaffirmed his power in Republican politics and is a credible candidate for 2024. On China and on trade, the Biden administration has largely followed Mr. Trump’s lead. Even Mr. Trump’s controversial initiative to stay in Mexico has been reactivated by the courts. The trend of growing support for the GOP among black and Hispanic working class voters drawn to Trumpian populism continues. With Covid still unchecked and inflation booming, Donald Trump plans to spend 2022 asking voters Do I still miss you? Many seem ready to answer in the affirmative.

And the losers:

The cause of the promotion of democracy. China has continued to reduce Hong Kong’s once vibrant freedom to dust without any meaningful international response. Democracies around the world huffed and puffed but made no impression as Lukashenko stabilized his dictatorship in Belarus. Nothing the West could do or say softened the policies of the Myanmar junta, and as a struggling Afghan democracy crumbled in the face of Taliban victories and the American withdrawal, democratic reforms once held promise in Ethiopia disappeared in a bitter civil war. The Biden administration’s virtual summit for democracy had no noticeable effect on world events as the tide of global democracy continued to decline.

Xi Jinping.

Ruling China absolutely without all those pesky laws and courts that tie Mr. Bidens’ hands, Mr. Xi remains the most powerful man on earth. But even a strong man can have a tough year. The year saw Taiwan gain major support from around the world even as public opinion in the European Union turned resolutely against Mr. Xis China. Covid lockdowns have tested the popularity of governments, the Peng Shuai affair has brought Me Too to China, global attention to the plight of the Uyghurs has increased and a spreading financial crisis has sounded the alarm bells. the future of the country’s vital real estate development industry. None of these events have dampened the adulation of Mr. Xi by subservient officials and a captive press, but it is suspected that he is too smart to believe in flattery.

Experts and technocrats. It should have been a year of vindication for scientists and public health administrators on the front lines of the pandemic. This is not what happened. Covid-19 was a new and complex disease, and it took time for experts to begin to understand it. But the public urgently needed health advice every step of the way. Technocrats and politicians sought to offer clear, authoritative information and advice. Unfortunately, much of it turned out to be wrong. To hide or not to hide? Close schools or make them work? Are breakthroughs common or rare? By the end of the year, as the seemingly endless pandemic continued unabated, large numbers of people had ignored health and medical facilities. In a year in which inflation blinded the Federal Reserve Chairman and Afghanistan’s rapid unexpected collapse stunned the White House, confidence in experts continued to decline.