Boris Johnson “did not isolate himself despite prolonged close contact with Covid case”, sources say

Boris Johnson was facing questions last night after allegations emerged that he had not self-isolated last year after coming into contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

The Prime Minister is said to have stood “near” a videographer, who later tested positive for the virus, in Downing Street during his official New Years message on December 31, 2020, sources said The mirror.

The downing street aide, who was not wearing a mask, then informed officials and staff in the room and they were all told to self-isolate for ten days – under official direction at the time .

However, sources claimed that the prime minister had not been asked to self-isolate.

During last year’s recording, the videographer was said to have been “face to face” with the Prime Minister for around 15 minutes, sources told the Mirror.

It was also claimed that the pair were within two meters of each other.

The contact came just days before the UK entered a third national lockdown as the NHS tried to deal with a growing number of coronavirus cases.

A Downing Street spokesperson told the Mirror: “The Prime Minister was socially estranged from the individual who then tested positive and the shoot was less than 15 minutes long.

“This was reaffirmed by those present. He was not advised to isolate himself because the rules did not oblige him to do so.

The latest claims come as UK Covid-19 infections soared 44.6% in one week as Boris Johnson yesterday suggested NHS staff could be moved to fill shortages amid fears that the Omicron wave does not trigger a lockout by default.

Health ministry chiefs reported an additional 157,758 cases today, an increase from the 109,077 cases reported in the country last Monday.

The number of people who have died with the virus has fallen by 70.6%,with 42 deaths reported in the UK today compared to 143 on December 27.

This is the thirteenth day in a row that cases have surpassed the 100,000 mark as the country exits the holiday season and comes just days after the week-over-week increase hit 72.5% on December 29.

Meanwhile, the number of people admitted to London hospital has declined, with 314 patients admitted to hospital on January 1, a drop of 28% from the 437 admitted last Monday.

It comes as the prime minister revealed that the government was considering redeploying staff after the public sector was warned to prepare for a worst-case scenario where a quarter of the staff – around 1.4 million people – would be on shutdown. job.

According to official figures, one in ten NHS workers were not present on New Years Eve, although only 50,000 of the 110,000 in total are linked to the coronavirus.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has declared a “critical incident” linked to “extreme and unprecedented” staff shortages.

Almost a third of rail services have been cut at some stations in recent days, after one in ten staff members became ill due to illness, including Covid – while major roadworks Engineering on major suburban routes is expected to continue until the middle of next week.

Boards across the UK need to reallocate staff between essential services to make it all work.

Schools are also urged to make contingency plans to deal with staff absences upon their return from Christmas vacation this week.

Yesterday, during a visit to a vaccination center in Stoke Mandeville, Mr Johnson urged people to “stick to plan B” and Omicron is “clearly gentler”.

He warned that it would be “foolishness” to assume the pandemic is over as health services will be under “considerable pressure” for weeks to come, saying the government “is examining what we can do to displace them. people in these areas who are particularly seriously affected ”.

But he pushed back calls for the self-isolation period to be reduced to five days – saying this could make staff shortages worse by fueling the spread.

“I think the way forward for the country as a whole is to continue on the path we are on. We will keep everything under control ”, declared the Prime Minister.

“The mix of things we’re doing right now is, I think, the right one.

“So, number one, keep up with plan B, make sure people take it seriously, do what we can to stop the spread, use plan B measures, work from home if you can, wear a mask in public transport, take a test before you go out to meet people you don’t normally meet, think about plan B requirements, but also get the boost.