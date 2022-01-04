PM Modi to lay the foundation stones for several development projects in Punjab – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway and a satellite hub PGI, in the city.

The projects also include the four-track Amritsar ?? Una section, the Mukerian-Talwara wide gauge railway line and two new medical schools in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, PMO said on Monday.

Modi’s visit grows in importance as the state heads for parliamentary elections and the BJP has teamed up with former chief minister Amarinder Singh and the Akali faction led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to confront the rival parties.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, PMO said its constant efforts to improve connectivity across the country had led to the implementation of several national highway development projects in the Punjab.

This more than doubled the total length of the state’s national highways, from approximately 1,700 kilometers in 2014 to over 4,100 kilometers in 2021.

As a continuation of these efforts, the first stone of two major road corridors will be laid in the Punjab, he said.

It will also be a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of improving accessibility to major religious centers.

The 669 km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway will be developed at a cost of around Rs 39,500 crore, and it will cut travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra by half, PMO said. .

The new expressway will connect the main Sikh religious sites of Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran and the Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi in ​​Katra.

The highway will also connect key economic centers like Ambala Chandigarh, Mohali, Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kathua and Samba with Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The four-lane section of Amritsar ?? Una will be done at a cost of approximately 1,700 crore.

The 77 km long section is part of the larger Amritsar-Bhota corridor that crosses the longitudinal extent of northern Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, connecting four major national highways, namely the Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Highway, North-South Corridor and Kangra-Hamirpur-Bilaspur-Shimla Corridor.

This will help improve connectivity to the religious sites of Ghoman, Shri Hargobindpur and Pulpukta Town (which is home to the famous Gurudwara Pulpukta Sahib), the PMO said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a new wide gauge railway line between Mukerian and Talwara approximately 27 km long, which will be built at a cost of over Rs 410 crore.

The railway line will be an extension of the Nangal Dam-Daulatpur Chowk railway section and will provide all-weather transportation in the region.

This project is also of strategic importance as it will serve as an alternative route to Jammu and Kashmir, joining the existing Jalandhar-Jammu rail line at Mukerian.

The project will prove particularly beneficial for the inhabitants of Hoshiarpur in Punjab and Una in Himachal Pradesh.

This will boost tourism in the region and facilitate connectivity to hill stations as well as places of religious importance, the PMO said.

He added that in line with the Prime Minister’s efforts to provide world-class medical facilities across the country, new medical infrastructure projects will be implemented in three towns in Punjab.

The 100 bed PGI satellite center in Ferozepur will be built at a cost of over Rs 490 crore.

Two medical schools in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur will be developed at a cost of around Rs 325 crore each and with a capacity of around 100 seats.

These colleges were approved under Phase III of the centrally sponsored program “Establishing New Colleges of Medicine attached to district / referral hospitals,” the PMO said.

In total, three medical colleges have been approved for Punjab under this program, and the approved college at SAS Nagar in phase I is already operational, he said.