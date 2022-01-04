[Cek Fakta] A video of Jokowi’s speech regarding Muslims is prohibited from assembling, people of other faiths are not? Checking the facts





Recently, a video circulated that purported to show President Joko Widodo delivering a speech at a Christmas celebration attended by many congregations. The video is narrated, Muslims are prohibited from assembling while people of other faiths are not. Akun TikTok Cahya Bulao participated in sharing the video on December 24, 2021. The account uploaded a combination of two videos comparing the state of an empty mosque with Jokowi’s speech at a Christmas celebration in a building with many congregations. In the video, there is a narrative: “If it is forbidden for Muslims to crowd into the mosque, especially on Eid day.” Is it true that President Joko Widodo delivered a speech at a Christmas 2021 celebration attended by many congregations during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s a fact check.



To look for: According to the research results, the claim on the circulating video showing Joko Widodo delivering a speech at a Christmas celebration event during the COVID-19 pandemic that many congregations attended while he was forbidding Muslims to gather on the day of Eid al-Fitr is false. In fact, the video shows the Christmas celebrations before COVID-19 arrived. The original video is from the YouTube channel Presidential Secretariat Title “LIVE: President Joko Widodo attends the 2019 national Christmas celebration”. The video, which was uploaded on December 27, 2019, shows Jokowi attending a Christmas celebration in Sentul, West Java, ahead of the pandemic and PPKM. Additionally, in the hour and 25 minute video, there is no statement by Jokowi in his speech regarding the ban on gathering Muslims in mosques on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Conclusion: The claim on the circulating video showing Joko Widodo giving a speech at a Christmas celebration attended by many congregations when Muslims are prohibited from celebrating Eid al-Fitr is false. In fact, the video shows the Christmas celebrations before COVID-19 arrived. This information is classified as a type of deceptive content hoax (deceptive content). Deception is when content is created with a twist to vilify a person or group. This type of content is created intentionally and should be able to deliver opinions in accordance with the wishes of the information maker. Misleading content is formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but is edited so as to have no connection with the original context. Reference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9anRUNoQxw * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information which is marked as a hoax or which refutes the results of the fact check then report it via email to [email protected] or WA / SMS at number 082113322016 (VAN)

