Omicron is straining UK health services, but no new measures to slow spread: PM Johnson – National
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday that the country’s healthcare system would remain under pressure for weeks amid the current spike in COVID-19 infections, but suggested there would be no tightening of measures soon to slow the spread.
The highly transmissible variant of Omicron skyrocketed Britain’s daily new cases over Christmas and New Years, with 137,583 infections and 73 deaths reported for England and Wales alone on Sunday, figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland to be announced after the bank holiday weekend.
I think we have to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable over the next two weeks, and possibly more, Johnson said during a visit to a vaccination center in Aylesbury, 85 miles northwest of London.
UK Health Secretary Says There Are No New COVID-19 Restrictions In England Until New Years
Johnson was speaking after The Sunday Times reported that a cluster of hospitals in eastern Lincolnshire had declared a critical incident due to extreme and unprecedented staff shortages.
Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts that run hospitals across the country, told the BBC: We are seeing an increase in staff absences, and this is adding to very significant pressure more large.
Johnson’s government lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions in July, but turned the tide last month and triggered its Plan B for England – ordering face coverings to be worn in indoor public places, demanding proof vaccination or negative test to enter nightclubs and asking people to work from home if they can.
Johnson on Monday urged people to obey those rules and get their booster shots as the government seeks to fill staff shortages.
So do everything I said, make sure you’re on a plan B, getting boosted but also helping the NHS with their staffing needs, and we’re looking at what we can do to move people into those areas that are particularly badly affected, he said.
But Johnson appeared to rule out any tightening of measures in the coming days.
I think the way forward for the country as a whole is to continue on the path we are on. We will keep everything under control, he said.
The mix of things we’re doing right now is, I think, the right one.
Earlier, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC that data from London, which has seen increased infection rates in recent weeks, appears to show a plateau in rates, but added that we are seeing leaks into the over 50s in terms of infections, and it’s usually the over 50s who end up with severe infection and hospitalization.
