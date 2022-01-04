China ready to make efforts to successfully expand cooperation with Ukraine

China is ready to make efforts to use the 30th anniversary of Sino-Ukrainian diplomatic relations as a good opportunity to achieve even greater success in all fields of cooperation.

This is indicated in a congratulatory telegram from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries celebrated on January 4, the embassy said. China to Ukrinform.

In particular, Xi Jinping noted that in the 30 years of diplomatic relations between China and Ukraine, mutual political trust between the two sides continues to deepen, cooperation in all fields has achieved significant success. and humanitarian exchanges become more frequent, increasing well-being. After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, China and Ukraine have supported each other in the joint fight against the epidemic, which is a manifestation of a deep friendship between the peoples of our countries, he added.

“The Chinese side stands ready to work with the Ukrainian side to make the 30th anniversary of Sino-Ukrainian diplomatic relations a good opportunity to strengthen Sino-Ukrainian relations and achieve even more success in all areas of cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples, ”said the Chinese leader.

According to the embassy, ​​Zelensky also sent a congratulatory telegram to Xi Jinping, in which he praised the level of development of Sino-Ukrainian relations.

In addition, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China Li Zhanshu, Deputy Premier of the State Council Liu He , Member of the State Council and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent congratulatory telegrams to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Verkhovna Rada President Ruslan Stefanchuk, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna and Minister of Foreign Affairs foreign Dmytro Kuleba, respectively.

China recognized Ukraine’s independence on December 27, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 4, 1992.

