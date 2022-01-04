Erdogan from Turkiye to visit Saudi Arabia in February

Quick news

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s planned visit is part of Ankara’s intention to normalize relations with several countries in the region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral relations with Saudi King Salman in April and May. (Reuters)



Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia in February as part of Ankara’s intention to normalize relations with several countries in the region.

Erdogan made the announcement in Istanbul on Monday, saying trade between Turkey and Saudi Arabia would be discussed during his month-long visit, according to local media. reported.

Like Ankara, Riyadh also tried to reestablish diplomatic relations with Turkiye after the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discussed bilateral ties in April and May 2021. Following these developments, Turkiye said Ankara hopes to maximize cooperation with the Gulf countries.

Besides Saudi Arabia, Turkiye has also entered into negotiations with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in an attempt to restore strained relations.

In May, Ankara sent a delegation headed by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Saudi Arabia for talks and the Foreign Minister met his counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh.

Although the kingdom has never publicly acknowledged that it is boycotting products made in Turkey, some Saudi businessmen have endorsed the move amid mounting political tensions between the two countries.

To get around the unofficial blockade, some Turkish exporters have redirected food, clothing and other goods.

