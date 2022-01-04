In 2022, Indo-Chinese glass is both half full and half empty. Russia can be a tipping factor

VShina builds a bridge on the Pangong Tso on its own territory so that it can be ready to counter possible Indian movements to regain the heights on the LAC. Chinese media engage in psychological fear tactics by announce the PLA flew the Chinese flag in the Galwan Valley, the same one that fluttered in Tiananmen Square, nothing less. And a middle-ranking Chinese diplomat from his mission in India wrote a letter Indian MPs expressing concern over their participation in a dinner hosted by the Tibetan parliament in exile.

If the glass seems more than half empty on the Indo-Chinese front in this New Year, take a look the other way: Indian and Chinese troops have candy traded at 10 points along the ALC, including in eastern Ladakh where the two sides have been clashing for 18 months; a Kremlin official said that a possible Russia-India-China summit may take place in the near future, while an unusual virtual event Encounter between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and former Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri (now Deputy National Security Advisor) could pave the way for a new round of border talks.

Does that mean then that the glass is in fact more than half full on the Indo-Chinese front this New Year? Perhaps a better way to look at this complex and evolving history is to place it in the international context. What are the big powers doing on the dawn of the new year amid a wave of Covid, other than following? Spotify playlist by US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens, which includes Arijit Singh from India, Arooj Aftab from Pakistan, Aryana Saeed from Afghanistan and Adele?

The standoff between the United States and Russia in Ukraine

First, the US-Russian thermometer appears to be getting hotter over Ukraine. US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was talking December 30, for the second time of the month. Biden reportedly warned Putin and threatened sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine, while Putin reportedly demanded that NATO withdraw offensive weapons from several former Warsaw Pact countries, which were once within the sphere of influence from the former Soviet Union.

Russian and American officials are now meeting in Geneva on January 10 to discuss the Ukraine issue, while a Russia-NATO meeting is scheduled two days later. This is a fascinating meeting to follow, not only because it involves serious reflection on the perception of power between these two nations. On the sidelines, one to watch carefully, is China, as any confrontation between the United States and Russia will inevitably affect its position as a key international player.

In short, here’s the story: The United States and Russia clash over Ukraine, a mid-sized country in Central Europe, side by side on Russia’s eastern border and intimately linked to Russia. Russia over the centuries by religion (the Orthodox Church is said to have its roots in Ukraine), language and ethnicity, it is no wonder that this was a prize for victorious Americans when the The Soviet Union broke up at the end of 1991. Ukraine broke apart and became an independent nation, and the United States moved quickly to claim it as part of its ever-expanding circle of influence.

Much has been written in recent weeks on the 30e anniversary of the break-up of the Soviet Union, but perhaps we should also shed light on Russia’s return to the international scene on this 30e anniversary, away from the poverty-stricken nation to which it was reduced with the introduction of free market reforms under the Boris Yeltsin era in the early 1990s.

Certainly, Putin’s 22 years in power contributed to this rise, one of the main reasons why Russians are willing to give up some of the benefits of democracy for a better life at home and the knowledge that they can finally face a nation, the United States, which brought them to their knees in 1991. (Although it can also be successfully argued that the former Soviet Union knelt because of a series of missteps during decades earlier.)

No matter. A face-to-face meeting between the United States and Russia is once again the order of the day. The big question is, do each of these countries want such a face-to-face, or do they think a third power, lurking behind the scenes, can take advantage of their relative weaknesses?

Russia looks to India

China is watching closely to see which direction this potential confrontation between the United States and Russia will go. And so the big question this week: is China the biggest threat to the United States or is it Russia? Most analysts, of course, will say that the United States does not need to choose, that it will engage and face the two at different times, as the need arises. . But the question remains valid, especially since the United States is no longer as powerful as it used to be and therefore cannot face two great powers at the same time.

This is where the future of India’s foreign policy becomes interesting. Putin’s apparent interest in a Russia-India-China (RIC) summit in the near future is certainly a cover tactic, as he clearly wants to distract India from a rising power in Asia from the United States.

But New Delhi has had several diplomatic successes with the United States in recent years and is not about to spoil this valuable relationship, even as the Russians have provided much-needed defense equipment to combat Chinese troops on the BAC in the past. Ladakh last summer or because parts of Washington DC are making critical rumors about the behavior of right-wing Hindu groups in India.

Prime Minister Modi reportedly told Putin that an RIC summit is only possible if Chinese troops leave the LAC and the status quo ante is restored. Putin knows full well that he has to persuade his Communist brother Xi Jinping to do so, the question is, what does Xi get in return?

Perhaps the principle of the buffer zone is a way of descending from heights? That is, follow the pattern of Pangong Tso, when Chinese troops withdrew from Finger 4 and returned to Finger 8 and no country was allowed to patrol between Finger 4 and 8; earlier, Indian troops could patrol up to finger 8.

Can the same principle be applied to the rest of the ALC where Indian and Chinese troops clash?

That is why another round of border talks may soon be in sight. If Putin is to prove not only his great power but also his worth to Modi, he knows that a resolution of the LAC will be a prerequisite for improving Indo-Russian relations.

Interestingly, the India-China Glass is both half full and half empty in the New Year. As all powers scramble for influence, all eyes must be on the fluidity of the international situation. The keys to some thorny questions may lie there.

Jyoti Malhotra is a Senior Consulting Writer at ThePrint. She tweets @jomalhotra. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)