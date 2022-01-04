In one year, Jokowi inaugurates 13 dams for water resilience

KOMPAS.com – In order to support the national water and food security program, the government continues to increase the number of reservoirs and water supplies by building dams.

Reported on the official website of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Monday (3/1/2021), it was recorded that until the end of 2021, up to 13 dams had been inaugurated by the President. Joko Widodo.

Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail

In the meantime, it is known that from 2015 to 2019, 15 dams were successfully completed by the government.

Read also: Soon inaugurated, the Randugunting dam has the potential to become PLTS

As the next target, which is from 2020 to 2024, a total of 61 dams are expected to be built and completed.

The construction of the dam in question must of course be accompanied by an adequate irrigation network so that its function is maximized.

“So the dam which was built at a high cost can be useful as the water is guaranteed to flow to the farmers’ fields,” PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said.

The list of the 13 dams inaugurated by President Jokowi last year is as follows:

Tukul Dam in Pacitan Regency, East Java on February 14, 2021, Tapin Dam at Tapin Regency, South Kalimantan, February 18, 2021, Napun Gete Dam at Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara on February 23, 2021, Sindangheula dam at Serang Regency, Banten on March 4, 2021, Kuningan Dam in Kuningan Regency, West Java, August 31, 2021, Sekampung Way Dam in Pringsewu Regency, Lampung on September 2, 2021, Bendo Dam in Ponorogo Regency, East Java, September 7, 2021, Paselloreng Dam in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi on September 9, 2021, Karalloe Dam in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi on November 23, 2021, Tugu Dam at Trenggalek Regency, East Java on November 30, 2021, Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency, East Java, November 30, 2021, Ladongi Dam in East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi on December 28, 2021 Pidekso Dam in Wonogiri Regency, Central Java, December 28, 2021.

Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.