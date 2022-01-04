Prime Minister Narendra Modislam Previous governments for neglecting the Northeast – The New Indian Express





Through PTI IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused previous governments in New Delhi of neglecting Manipur and the northeast and creating a “valley chasm”, while claiming that BJP-led governments in the Center and in the state ushered in a new dawn of peace and development. Northeast will become India’s growth engine, he said, after dedicating himself to the nation and laying the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth Rs 4,815 crore in Manipur, an electoral town. “Previous governments in Delhi neglected Manipur and all of the northeast, conspired to create a chasm between hills and valleys. Today there is no fire of extremism and violence. brought a new light of peace and development, ”he said. during a public meeting in Imphal. ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on reports that China has built a bridge in Pangong Tso Modi alleged that previous governments left Manipur and other northeastern states to their own devices, resulting in the alienation of the population. He said that since becoming Prime Minister there have been sustained efforts to “close the distance”. “After becoming Prime Minister, I brought New Delhi, the Indian government, to the gates of Manipur and the North East. The whole region will become a major engine of India’s growth,” he said. . Modi recalled how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as he unfurled the tricolor in Moirang in Manipur during World War II, claimed that it would become the gateway to India’s freedom. “Today, after historic peace accords that we signed, a formerly blocked Manipur, the northeast, is on the way to becoming the gates of India’s development, the gates of international trade,” he said. -he assures. Launching the BJP campaign for legislative elections, the Prime Minister inaugurated an integrated command and control center for the Imphal Smart City mission, the development of the west bank of the Imphal river, an industrial training institute (ITI) and a semi-permanent COVID hospital, among others. Modi also laid the foundation stone for five projects for the construction of national highways, government residential quarters, the Manipur Performing Arts Institute, the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training. (CIIIT), the largest PPP initiative in Manipur, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, in addition to several other projects. These projects target the development of infrastructure and connectivity, the qualification and employment of young people, the renovation of places of historical and spiritual importance and the improvement of health establishments. “Previously, the policy (of governments before the BJP came to power) was ‘don’t look east.’ They only look east during elections. ‘Act east’ is our commitment. Employment and tourism will grow with increased connectivity, he said. Modi presented data to highlight how central programs like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana have benefited the people of the state. “Your one voice has changed things for the better. This is the importance of a ‘twin-engine’ government. Today a stable and strong government led by the BJP of N Biren Singh rules Manipur, while that five ministers from the North East manage important portfolios at the center, “he said. Modi said that in tribute to the state’s freedom fighters, the Union government decided to rename Mount Harriet, an island peak on Andaman and Nicobar Island, Mount Manipur. He said sportsmen from Manipur, especially women like MC Marykom and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, have made India proud at various events, from the Commonwealth Games to the Olympics. “They are a source of inspiration for our young people,” he said. He called on the people of Manipur to resolve not to let the state “fall back into darkness”. “We must preserve this stability and take Manipur to new heights of development,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/jan/04/northeast-will-become-driver-of-indias-growth-pm-narendra-modiin-manipur-2402970.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos