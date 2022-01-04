When to expect Boris Johnson’s next announcement as PM issues NHS warning

Boris Johnson has held regular briefings in Downing Street to keep the nation up to date since the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister is said to have considered reintroducing the “second stage” regulation after the holiday season.

However, the government decided not to introduce more stringent measures before the New Year despite the number of positive cases reaching record levels.

READ MORE: Eight Omicron Symptoms and When You Could Get Them

The Department of Health reported an additional 157,758 yesterday and the Prime Minister warned the NHS was facing a tough January.

Mr Johnson said: “I think we have to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable over the next two weeks, and possibly more.”

Mr Johnson released the update during a visit to a vaccination center and appeared to rule out going beyond Plan B restrictions already in place.

He added: I appreciate the pressures our hospitals are under, I think it is essential that we make sure we help them by trying to contain the pandemic in the way I have defined.

So do everything I said, make sure we’re following a Plan B, getting beefed up, but also helping the NHS with their staffing needs, and looking at what we can do to move the people around. people in particularly affected areas.

Keep in mind that no matter how incredibly transmissible Omicron is, and there’s no doubt that it really spreads really, really quickly, it’s different from previous variants.

And it seems pretty conclusively less serious than Delta or Alpha, and it puts fewer people in intensive care, and unfortunately the people who go into intensive care are the ones who don’t get boosted, so get boosted.

However, MPs are due to return to the Commons on Wednesday after the Christmas recess and Cabinet is due to meet the same day to review the latest covid data.

Boris Johnson has previously said the data will be monitored “hour by hour” and the government will take action if necessary.

He said: ‘Unfortunately I have to tell people that we will have to reserve the option of taking additional steps to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS.

“We will not hesitate to act.

When will Boris Johnson’s next announcement be made?

If the Prime Minister decides action is needed, the exact nature of the new restrictions will be confirmed at a press conference in Downing Street.

The date of the next briefing has yet to be confirmed, but these are often announced at short notice.

However, news of any announcements will likely be confirmed after the data review on Wednesday.

Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates from ECHO Liverpool by signing up here