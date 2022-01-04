Javed Akhtar was ruthlessly trolled after asking Prime Minister Narendra Modis Silence about the Bulli Bai affair; React, some bigots started to abuse my





The whole country has been shaken by the Bulli Bai affair. It is basically an app that showcases forged photos of Muslim women up for auction. An FIR was filed by Delhi police after a female journalist filed a complaint that she was the target of the creators. Lyricist Javed Akhtar broke his silence yesterday and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about taking no action against the crime. As word of mouth spreads, many people have come together to stand up against cybercrime. Even Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter yesterday and demanded strict action against those responsible. Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Shruti Seth are among other celebrities who have spoken out against the issue. Javed Akhtar had tweeted yesterday, There is an online auction of one hundred women There are so called Dharm Sansads, advising the army the police n the people to go for the genocide of nearly 200 MLN Indians. I am appalled by everyone’s silence, including mine, especially the PM. Is it Sub ka saath? Because of this, Javed Akhtar has been ruthlessly trolled on the Internet. Things got worse when netizens started targeting and mistreating his great-great-grandfather, who was a freedom fighter. The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women n those who glorified Godse n preached genocide to the military police n people some fanatics started to abuse my great great grandfather a war fighter freedom who died in kala pani in 1864 What do you say to such idiots, the Indian poet slammed on Twitter some time ago. Check out the tweets shared by Javed Akhtar below: There is an online auction of hundreds of women. There are what are called Dharm Sansads, advising the army, police and people to go for the genocide of nearly 200 MLN Indians. I am appalled by everyone’s silence, including mine, especially the PM. . Is it Sub ka saath? – Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 3, 2022 The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women n those who glorified Godse n preached genocide to the military police n people some fanatics started to abuse my great great grandfather a war fighter liberty who died in kala pani in 1864 what do you say to those idiots – Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 4, 2022 Hopefully the culprits of the Bulli Bai affair are arrested as soon as possible! But is it even fair to troll Javed Akhtar to his stand? Well, let yourself be. Must read: Atrangi Re is not a 500 word essay on mental illness, it is a film review by writer Himanshu Sharma and director Aanand L Rai Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/javed-akhtar-mercilessly-trolled-over-questioning-pm-narendra-modi-silence-on-bulli-bai-case-reacts-some-bigots-have-started-abusing-my/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos