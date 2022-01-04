Prime Minister Imran Khan launches Pak-China Business Investment Forum





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that in Pakistan, the emphasis on industrialization had never been a priority in the past and stressed that industrial progress and exports were essential for progress and prosperity of a country. He said that creating a country’s wealth was impossible without industrial development.

The Premier addressed a launching ceremony of the Pak-China Business Investment Forum as the guest of honor. The Pak-China Business Investment Forum was formed in collaboration with the Pakistan Board of Investment (BOI) and the All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association with the aim of promoting Chinese business investment in Pakistan and enhancing business-to-business industrial cooperation.

The Prime Minister regretted that in the 1960s Pakistan was moving towards industrialization, but a process of nationalization stifled progress.

The prime minister said that various small countries around the world have increased their export capacities. He said the government provided incentives to the IT sector and that in two years its exports had doubled. Referring to China and Turkey, the Prime Minister observed that they have made progress in strengthening their industrial and export capacities. Turkey overcame its trade deficit with an increase in exports which also increased its GDP, he added. The establishment of the Forum would improve the ease of doing business between Chinese and Pakistani companies, he expressed confidence.

Thanks to this forum, Pakistani and Chinese companies would have strengthened cooperation and bilateral relations

Calling the launch of the forum a special occasion, he said it would help the government get feedback on investment and trade issues and overcome bottlenecks through incentives. He further observed that the investment process takes time while time is precious for an investor. The Prime Minister assured that the government and the BOI are doing their best to remove the blockages in this process and further facilitate Chinese investments.

The ceremony took place in the presence of ministers, advisers, the Chinese ambassador, representatives of Chinese and Pakistani companies and the relevant authorities. The prime minister said the government has taken steps to stabilize the country’s economy, but sadly the Covid pandemic has hit the world.

The prime minister said they should take steps to control imports. He also saw money laundering as another major problem for developing countries and poor countries. Referring to a UN investigative report, he said about $ 1 trillion has been laundered in poor countries. He said he was convinced that in the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), they should focus on agricultural productivity. He also stressed that they should learn from Chinese urban planning.

The prime minister said the rapid urbanization had led to two problems regarding food security and environmental pollution and cited the cities of Islamabad and Lahore where the population had increased in multiple ways. He said they should focus on the vertical development of mega-cities and learn and seek the expertise of China, which had saved its cultivable land through remarkable urban planning.

The Prime Minister, on this occasion, officially launched the Forum and attended the document exchange ceremony between the authorities concerned of the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said the CPEC would be a game-changer for Pakistan, bringing unprecedented progress and prosperity to the country. The second phase of the CPEC would focus on industrial and social cooperation. Thanks to this forum, Pakistani and Chinese companies would have strengthened cooperation and bilateral relations. He said that with the Innovative Forum, more business opportunities between the two countries would emerge.

According to details of statistics from China’s Ministry of Commerce, he said, bilateral trade between the two countries was recorded at $ 24.7 billion with an increase of 61% year-on-year. While imports from Pakistan have increased by 78.2 percent per year. On top of that, China’s direct investment in Pakistan has increased 11-fold year-over-year.

He said that various development projects under the CPEC projects were underway, including special economic zones and Gwadar free zone. The Ambassador said that the Chinese side is working closely with the Pakistani side to achieve common goals to establish future cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the BOI Chairman and Deputy Secretary said the Forum would greatly help cement joint bilateral industrial enterprises and cooperation and provide an environment conducive to local and foreign investment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on all provincial chief secretaries to take effective measures for the availability of urea by putting a check on its illegal transport to neighboring countries, especially Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan issued the guidelines while chairing a meeting on the country’s Agriculture Transformation Plan, one of the prime minister’s priority sectors for economic recovery. The Prime Minister has been informed that administrative measures are being taken against the individuals implicated in the creation of an artificial urea shortage.

“Agriculture in Pakistan will be revolutionized with the introduction of better mechanization tools and ICT-based extension services,” the Prime Minister noted. “The cultivation of olive trees and shrimp farming on a commercial scale is the need of the hour to ensure food security in the country. It will also help improve exports, ”he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the launch of Kisan Card will make it easier for farmers to buy machinery and agricultural inputs. The prime minister ordered relevant authorities to establish centers of excellence in Punjab and KP for research on major crops like cotton, wheat and rice. He also led the establishment of calf breeding centers and the introduction of better artificial insemination techniques for livestock growth and improvement of milk production in the country.

