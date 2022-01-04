Joko Widodo opens IDX Trade in 2022, OJK reveals stable financial services industry in 2021

Joko Widodo opens IDX 2022 trading

Jakarta, BeritaManado.com – President Joko Widodo, in his speech on the occasion of the opening of trading on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX), welcomed the developments in the Indonesian capital market in 2021.

Joko Widodo also hopes that the Indonesian capital market will continue to grow and contribute to the national economic recovery.

According to the president, the national economic recovery cannot be separated from the efforts to manage the Covid-19 pandemic by accelerating the vaccination program for all Indonesians.

Until the end of December 2021, 281 million doses of vaccination had been carried out, with childhood vaccination reaching 3.8 million doses.

This is the hard work of all of us central government, regional government, TNI, Polri, BIN, all large and small private companies, mobile organizations. This mutual cooperation is our capital, said the president.

The current national economy has started to recover, as indicated by various indicators such as a trade surplus, an increasing consumption and production index as well as an increase in the manufacturing index and consumption and production. household electricity production.

Regarding the economy, our economic recovery is quite strong, our trade balance is in surplus. We have to be optimistic about seeing numbers like this, the president continued.

The positive performance of the Indonesian capital market along with the performance of other economic sectors is the capital of Indonesia’s optimism to continue working hard to face the many challenges of economic recovery and improving the good. -being of the population.

This positive achievement in the capital market is better than the performance of stock exchanges in neighboring countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

“We hope that this will continue to grow and give a boost to the economic growth of our country,” the president said.

Meanwhile, OJK Council of Commissioners Chairman Wimboh Santoso explained in his remarks the stability of the financial services sector in 2021 with improved performance driven by increased economic activity.

We report that the financial sector is stable. Bank capital is very strong with available liquidity. Meanwhile, credit growth through November reached 4.8% (year-on-year), while the capital ratio for life and general insurance (RBC) was very well maintained as it hit 329%, Wimboh said.

In the capital market, according to Wimboh, growth in 2021 reached unexpected figures, such as the composite index of stock prices which rose 10.08%, the number of investors soared very high and the collection of funds has reached an all-time high so far.

As of December 30, 2021, JCI was at 6,581.48, an increase of 10.08% year-to-date (Ytd).

Meanwhile, the market capitalization reached 8,256 trillion rupees, up 18.45% from the position at the end of 2020, which was 6,970 billion rupees.

Trading activity also set new records, including the highest daily trading frequency on August 9, 2021 which reached 2.14 million trades, the highest daily trading volume which reached 50.98 billion shares on November 9, 2021, and the highest recorded market capitalization. 8,354 trillion on December 13, 2021.

On the supply side, in 2021, the OJK issued 53 effective letters to companies that will conduct initial public offerings with funds raised reaching IDR 61.66 trillion.

Meanwhile, IPO growth in Indonesia will continue to grow with the presence of 43 potential companies that are still in the public offering (data as of December 31, 2021).

On the demand side, there will be a significant increase in the number of investors in the capital markets throughout 2021.

As of December 30, 2021, the number of investors was 7.49 million, an increase of 92.99% compared to the end of 2020 which had been recorded at only 3.88 million.

This number has been multiplied by almost seven compared to the end of 2017.

Based on KSEI data, the increase in the number of investors was dominated by domestic investors under 30, who made up around 59.98% of total investors.

The value of managing investments in the capital market has also increased.

Until December 30, 2021, there was an increase in the net asset value of mutual funds of 0.85% from the previous year at the end of 2020, which was recorded at $ 573.54 billion. rupees, rising to 578.44 billion rupees.

Meanwhile, during the same period, the total assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds, limited holding mutual funds (RDPT), fund management contracts (KPD), contracts Real Estate Investment Funds (DIRE), KIK Investment Fund Infrastructure (DINFRA), KIK Asset Backed Securities (EBA) and KIK Asset Backed Securities (EBA-SP) also increased 2.63% from 827.4 trillion rupees as of December 30, 2020 to 849.23 billion rupees.

The total number of products of RDPT, KIK DIRE, KIK DINFRA, KIK EBA, KIK EBA-SP, ETF and KPD as of December 30, 2021 was 774 with a total value of managed funds of IDR 285.5 trillion.

Meanwhile, for the Islamic capital market industry, as of December 30, 2021, the Indonesian Sharia Stock Index (ISSI) closed at 189.02 points, an increase of 6.50% from the ‘ISSI index as of December 30, 2020, which was 177.48 points.

The number of Sharia shares listed on the Sharia list has also increased, from the previous 441 Sharia securities as of December 30, 2020 to 494 Sharia securities as of December 30, 2021.

During the same period, Islamic market capitalization also increased by 19.36% from Rp 3,344.93 billion to Rp 3,983.65 billion as of December 30, 2021.

The growth of Securities Crowdfunding (SCF), which is a new service to help MSME players obtain funding through the Capital Market, has also increased, as of December 30, 2021 there are seven Operators (platform providers). ) who have obtained permits from the OJK.

This number is up 75% compared to December 30, 2020, which had only registered four Operators.

During the same period, the number of MSME issuers / actors who were successful in raising funds through SCF also increased by 48.84% compared to the previous 129 companies as of December 30, 2020 to 192 companies.

In terms of investors, SCF also experienced a significant increase, which was 319.56% compared to the 22,341 previous investors as of December 30, 2020 to 93,733 investors.

Total funds raised also increased by 115.48%, from IDR 191.2 billion to IDR 412 billion.

2022 policy

In 2022, OJK will review the policies that have already been issued, in particular in order to maintain resilience and control the volatility of the capital market due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Policies that are considered less relevant will of course be reviewed and then take action to standardize.

On this occasion, Wimboh also explained several strategic initiatives and policies that OJK plans to release throughout 2022, including:

Prepare the functioning and infrastructure of the exchange, in particular the legality of supporting the implementation of the carbon exchange so that Indonesia becomes the center of global carbon trading. The implementation of the green economy, including carbon trading, will be supported by the green taxonomy which will be published soon.

OJK will continue to develop instruments based on green economy and stock market indices, which we call the IDX ESG Leaders Index and the Sri Kehati Index to increase the role of issuers in implementing the principles of the green economy. .

In addition to investment instruments, OJK will also broaden the issuer base, notably through the securitization of assets and the financing of strategic projects to meet the infrastructure financing needs for 2020-2024, which range from 6,445 billion rupees (Bappenas, RPJMN 2020-2024).

OJK will continue to accommodate potential issuers of technology-based start-ups to conduct public offerings on the national stock exchange through an accommodative policy by issuing POJK No. 22 of 2021 regarding multiple voting shares in December 2021.

The expansion and acceleration of MSME actors to enter the capital market through the securities crowdfunding platform and the optimization of the MSME acceleration table in collaboration with the regional government to obtain an order working with a potential of IDR 74 trillion. Development of derivatives on stock market indices, interest rates (forward rate contracts and swaps), currency derivatives (swaps, forward rates and options) can be traded transparently on the regulated market of the stock exchange.

Details of derivative development strategies and objectives have been included in the Financial Market Development Finance Coordination Forum (FKP3K).

Accelerating the development of the central clearing house (CCP) infrastructure, which will be completed in 2022, is an important step in deepening financial markets by maintaining market integrity so that information on instruments negotiated, both transactions and prices, can be more transparent to the public.

