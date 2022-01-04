China will continue to “modernize” its nuclear arsenal (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) | World news





China said on Tuesday it would continue to “modernize” its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to cut stocks a day after world powers pledged to prevent the spread of such weapons. In a rare joint statement setting aside growing West-East tensions, the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France reaffirmed their goal of creating a world free of atomic weapons and of avoiding a nuclear conflict. The five nuclear powers also pledged to fully disarm atomic weapons in the future, which were only used in conflicts during the US bombing of Japan at the end of World War II. But confronting this rhetoric with reality will not be easy in an era of heightened tension between these same world powers. Concerns around the world have grown over China’s military modernization, especially after its military announced last year that it had developed a hypersonic missile capable of flying five times faster than sound. The United States has also said China is expanding its nuclear arsenal with up to 700 warheads by 2027 and possibly 1,000 by 2030. China on Tuesday defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States – by far the world’s largest nuclear powers – should take the first step towards disarmament. “The United States and Russia still own 90% of the nuclear warlords on Earth,” Fu Cong, director general of the arms control department at the Chinese foreign ministry, told reporters. “They must reduce their nuclear arsenal in an irreversible and legally binding way.” Fu hit back at Washington’s allegations “On the US claims that China is dramatically increasing its nuclear capabilities, this is not true,” Fu said. “China has always adopted the no-use-first policy and we maintain our nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for our national security.” “China will continue to modernize its nuclear arsenal for reliability and security issues,” he added. Ties between Beijing and Washington have been strained over a range of issues, including China’s intentions to reunite independently-ruled Taiwan – by force if necessary. Fu rejected speculation about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons near the Taiwan Strait. “Nuclear weapons are the ultimate deterrent, they are not intended for war or combat,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/china-will-continue-to-modernise-nuclear-arsenal-foreign-ministry-101641285810866.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

