Boris Johnson called “greatest charlatan of all time” by Uli Hoene





BORIS Johnson has been called “the greatest charlatan of all time” by the former boss of one of Germany’s biggest football clubs.

Uli Hoene, who played for West Germany in the 1970s and won a World Cup and a European Championship, and spent decades at the helm of FC Bayern Munich after playing for the club .

In one interview with kicker from german football magazine, Hoene, 70, has spoken about a range of topics in his life, including football, potential business ventures and the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. He criticized the level of virus infections in England, saying: “Why is the incidence so high in England? Every stadium is full, including the pubs, all without masks.” In recent months, Germany has recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic with more than 100,000 new cases in December. However, the country of 83 million people has since seen those numbers drop significantly towards the end of 2021 with restrictions on mass gatherings introduced around the New Year. READ MORE: Boris Johnson hesitant to introduce Covid measures despite NHS ‘critical incident’ British Prime Minister Johnson has not made such a move for England, choosing to keep the Large Rooms open with a review due to take place on Wednesday 5 January. Measures have been extended to stop the spread of Omicron in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, for example by limiting the number of people who can attend major events such as football matches. Johnson’s ‘Plan B’ measures include advice for working from home, wearing a mask on public transport and taking a Covid test before meeting people. England, a nation of 56 million people, has reported daily cases well over 100,000 for consecutive days as New Years celebrations rolled out across much of the country. Hoene had no positive things to say for Johnson, adding: “And then the British have the problem that they have the greatest charlatan of all time as prime minister. He had Corona himself and still hasn’t learned anything. ” He also regrouped Johnson with two other international right-wing politicians who were less than happy to impose measures to stop the spread of the virus, saying: “If you bag Johnson, Bolsonaro and Trump and hit him, you meet always the right person. ” Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of failing to control the virus in his country where he has more than killed more than 600,000 people. Former US President Donald Trump has also been widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic, including his hostility to masks and his confused messages throughout his tenure.

