Northeast will become India’s growth engine: PM





PM Modi inaugurates 13 projects worth 1,850 cr. and lay the first stones of new

The northeast would become the engine of the country’s growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Manipal on Tuesday, launching the BJP’s campaign for the state’s upcoming parliamentary elections. Read also: News analysis | Election of the Manipur Assembly: the occasion of a lame Congress Mr. Modi inaugurated 13 projects and laid the foundation stones for nine others. The inaugurated projects cost 1,850 crore and those for which foundation stones have been laid will cost more than 2,950 crore. These projects would make people’s lives easier, he said. Upon arriving in Imphal on a special flight, he went to the renovated Govindajee temple and offered his prayers. The Prime Minister inaugurated an integrated command and control center for the Imphal Smart City mission, the development of the western front of the Imphal river, an industrial training institute and a semi-permanent COVID-19 hospital with 200 beds, among others . He laid the foundation stones for five national road projects, government residential quarters, Manipur Performing Arts Institute, Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training, the biggest initiative State-owned PPP, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, as well as several other projects. Read also: In Manipur, the campaign for the elections in the Assembly is gaining momentum Mr Modi said prime ministers, ministers and senior officials should rush to Delhi to get things done. However, that was a thing of the past. Now the central leaders frequently came to Manipur because the Center believed that there could not be proper development in the country without balanced development in the northeast. Drinking water supply Those who led previous governments in Delhi neglected Manipur, resulting in the alienation of the population. After becoming Prime Minister, I brought New Delhi to the gates of Manipur and the northeast. The entire region will become the main engines of India’s growth, he said. In the recent past, the government was able to provide safe drinking water to 5.7% of the state’s total population. Now more than 50% of people were covered. Once the multipurpose Thoubal dam is commissioned, another project in the Tamenglong district will see the light of day. Since there was a twin-engine government in the state, 100% of the population would soon receive clean drinking water. He also spoke about the benefits offered to farmers and the free medical treatments and drugs offered to the poorest segments of the population. More than 1.30 crore of families had received free gas connections, he noted. Read also: A policeman from Manipur will stand for the legislative elections The country honored the freedom fighters of Manipur. The name of a peak in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mount Harriet, was recently changed to Mount Manipur. Act East’s policy would contribute to the development of tourism and export activities. National highways connecting Imphal to other places were under development, he said. Mr. Modi recalled the spectacular performances of the world-class sportsmen of Manipur. With the help and cooperation of the people, there was now peace and development in the state. The Go to Village and Go to Hills development projects undertaken by the government in Biren received a slap from the Prime Minister. Mr. Modi and his entourage drove from the airport to Hafta Kangjeibung, the place of the meeting, on an almost empty Tiddim Street as CorCom, a conglomerate of six outlawed underground organizations, called for a boycott of the Prime Minister’s visit. Minister. (With PTI entries)

With PTI entries

