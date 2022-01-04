China says US, Russia must cut stocks

China said on Tuesday it would continue to “modernize” its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stocks a day after world powers pledged to prevent the spread of such weapons.

In a rare joint statement setting aside growing West-East tensions, the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France reaffirmed their goal of creating a world free of atomic weapons and of avoiding a nuclear conflict.

The five nuclear powers also pledged to fully disarm atomic weapons in the future, which were only used in conflicts during the US bombing of Japan at the end of World War II.

But confronting this rhetoric with reality will not be easy at a time of growing tensions between these same world powers not seen since the Cold War.

Concerns around the world have grown about China’s rapid military modernization, especially after its armed forces announced last year that they had developed a hypersonic missile capable of flying at five times the sound propagation. .

The United States has also said China is expanding its nuclear arsenal with up to 700 warheads by 2027 and possibly 1,000 by 2030.

China on Tuesday defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States, by far the world’s largest nuclear powers, should take the first step towards disarmament.

“The United States and Russia still own 90% of the nuclear warheads on Earth. ” Fu Congthe director general of the arms control department at the Chinese foreign ministry told reporters.

“They must reduce their nuclear arsenal in an irreversible and legally binding manner. “

Fu rejected US claims that China was dramatically increasing its nuclear capabilities.

“China has always adopted the no-use-first policy and we maintain our nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for our national security,” he said.

But he said Beijing “would continue to modernize its nuclear arsenal for reliability and security issues.”

Taiwan, Ukraine

Ties between Beijing and Washington have been strained over a range of issues, including China’s intentions to take Taiwan, which it claims to be part of its territory, by force if necessary.

Beijing’s saber strikes against Taiwan reached new heights under President Xi jinping, the most authoritative Chinese leader in a generation.

Fu rejected speculation about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons near the Taiwan Strait.

“Nuclear weapons are the ultimate deterrent, they are not intended for war or combat,” he said.

While the United States and Russia have had a formal strategic stability dialogue since the days of the Cold War, culminating in several disarmament agreements, this has not been the case between Washington and Beijing.

In Europe, tensions with Moscow have escalated due to an accumulation of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

This has raised fears that the Kremlin, worried about the possibility of further NATO expansion eastward, is considering another attack on its pro-Western neighbor.

Tight talks between Russia and the United States on European security are expected in Geneva on January 10.

In this context, Monday’s joint statement on nuclear weapons was a rare moment of consensus among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” the statement said, adding that “the spread of such weapons must be prevented.”

The statement was issued after the last review of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) which first entered into force in 1970 was postponed from its scheduled Jan. 4 date until later in the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. .

The declaration also pledged to abide by a key article of the NPT under which states commit to fully disarm nuclear weapons in the future.

The joint statement also came as world powers seek to come to an agreement with Iran on relaunching the 2015 deal on its controversial nuclear campaign, which was rendered moribund by the United States’ withdrawal from the ‘agreement in 2018.