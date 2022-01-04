Turkey: Erdogan plans first Saudi trip since Khashoggi crisis | News | DW





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he was due to visit Saudi Arabia next month. This will be his first diplomatic visit since dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. “I will be visiting Saudi Arabia in February,” Erdogan said in a video posted to social media. Why is Erdogan’s trip to Saudi Arabia important? The 2018 murder and dismemberment of Saudi national Khashoggi sparked an ice age in relations between the two powers in the Middle East. At the time, Erdogan said the order to kill the 59-year-old came from “the highest levels” of the Saudi government. However, the Turkish president did not name Crown Prince Mohammmed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. In response to criticism from Ankara, Saudi Arabia launched an unofficial boycott of Turkish imports. There have also been calls for the Saudis to avoid visits to Turkey. Pressure from the oil-rich kingdom has come at a bad time for the Turkish economy, which is currently experiencing record inflation levels. In May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Saudi Arabia in an attempt to bridge the divide. While in Mecca, Cavusoglu called his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud his “brother” and said the talks “addressed some problematic areas of our relationship.” Erdogan also tried to arrange a meeting with the crown prince during a visit to Qatar last month, but the talks did not materialize. What do we know about Khashoggi’s assassination? The murder made headlines around the world, as Khashoggi was a well-known Saudi dissident living in the United States and working as Washington post journalist. An intelligence report declassified by the US government in February said the crown prince “had approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.” The US report also revealed that the 15-member team deployed to the Istanbul consulate included seven members from Mohammed bin Salman’s “elite personal protection detail” who “answer only to him.” But Riyadh has denied any wrongdoing and rejected any involvement of the crown prince. Rather, they blamed rogue elements of the Saudi security forces for the murder. Last week a report released in the UK Guardian quoted a source linked to senior Saudi intelligence officials as saying that Saudi hitmen were living in luxury villas in Riyadh. At least three of them lived and worked in “seven-star” housing despite having been sentenced by Saudi courts, according to the report. dj / rt (AFP, Reuters)

