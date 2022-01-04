Name change, plenary failed, now Jokowi asks to be speeded up





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes that Bill on sexual violence (TPKS) confirmed immediately. RUU TPKS it has come a long way for over 9 years, but so far it has not been ratified as law. According to the news detik.com, Tuesday (4/1/2021), this bill was originally called the Sexual Violence Prevention Bill. However, along the way this bill changed its name to RUU TPKS. This bill has also been included several times in Prolegnas. However, this bill has not yet been passed. Here is the course of the TPKS bill which has been initiated since 2012: 2012 The National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) in a report to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2016 said that the P-KS bill was initiated in 2012, but was not realized that at the beginning of 2014. #MAKSAsupportRUUPKS also stated that the PKS bill was initiated by Komnas Perempuan in 2012. The presence of the bill was seen as capable of protecting victims as well as preventing sexual violence. 2014 The P-KS bill was initiated by Komnas Perempuan, LBH Apik Jakarta and the Service Provider Forum (FPL). 2016 Komnas and FPL drafted the P-KS bill. The project was then submitted to the management of the DPR in 2016. In total, 70 DPR members proposed that the P-KS bill be included in the 2016 Prolegnas priority. The P-KS bill is expected to consist of 12 chapters, covering prevention, victim treatment, prosecution and prevention. rehabilitation. May 25, 2016 The RPD’s legislative body (Baleg) has started to hear explanations from experts regarding the content of the P-KS bill. June 6, 2016 Komnas Perempuan and the FPL submitted the P-PKS bill to the leadership of the RPD RI, which was received directly by the then RPD vice president Fahri Hamzah. Watch the video “Jokowi Gets Sexual Violence Crime Bill Passed Immediately!” “: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

