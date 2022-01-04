Boris Johnson faces new allegations after he “failed to self-isolate” when assistant tested positive for covid





Boris Johnson faces new allegations of coronavirus rule violations after being accused of not self-isolating in January last year. The prime minister is said to have stood near videographer number 10 during the delivery of his official New Years message on December 31, 2020, according to the report. Mirror. The No 10 employee then tested positive for covid as the country was on the brink of a second wave. Colleagues who were present in the room where the message was recorded were asked to self-isolate after testing positive, but Johnson was not one of them. A Downing Street spokesperson insisted Johnson had not broken social distancing rules and was not required to self-isolate. The spokesperson told the Mirror: The Prime Minister was socially distanced from the person who subsequently tested positive and the filming duration was less than 15 minutes. This was reaffirmed by those present. “He was not advised to isolate himself because the rules did not oblige him to do so. However, the images posted on the image-sharing site Flicker, by the videographer, raise questions about the rules of social distancing while the video is being taken. A source told the Mirror that the videographer was not masked and stood “face to face” with Johnson for around 15 minutes. The source also said the PM was standing within two meters of each other during the recording. According to official government guidelines at the time, anyone within two meters, for more than 15 minutes, of a person who subsequently returned a positive test was to self-isolate. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.



Stay up to date with all the latest stories from Pierre Davidson. As a live political editor at the Daily Record, he covers politics in Holyrood, Westminster and local councils. Give him a follow up if you want to keep up to date with what’s going on in the political world. To follow Pierre, click here.

