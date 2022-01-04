The next day, Satya Pal Malik says his comments about Prime Minister Modi are misinterpreted





Talk to Indian express, Malik maintained that his remarks citing Union Home Secretary Amit Shah had been misinterpreted and that Shah had made no comment on the prime minister, but asked me to continue meeting with people and try to convince them. In fact, Amit Shah asked me why do I keep making statements? But when I told him that the government had to find a middle way for the farmers and couldn’t let them die, he was very understanding. He understood the problem too, he said. Malik, who had criticized the prime minister and the BJP government for the farm laws and demanded their removal, alleged during a reception in Dadri in Haryana that Modi was arrogant when he met him to discuss the protests farmers. Mai jab kisano ke maamle mein pradhan mantri se milne gaya toh meri paanch minute mein ladai ho gayi unse. Woh bahut gamand mein le. Jab mai unhe kaha hamaare 500 log mar gaye toh usne kaha mere liye mare hain? (When I went to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the farmers issue, I ended up fighting him in less than five minutes. He was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our (farmers) were dead, he said are they dead? for me ?, was he heard in a video clip of the feature. Maine kaha aapke liye toh mare le, aap raja bane huai ho unki wajah se. Khair, jhagda ho gaya mera. Unhone kaha tum Amit Shah se milo. Mai Amit Shah se mila, usne kaha Satya Pal, iski akal maar rakhi hai logon ne. Tum befikar raho, milte raho ye kisi na kisi din samajh mein ajaye (I told him you were king because of them. I ended up arguing with him. He told me to meet Amit Shah and I did. He said Satya Pal, he was misguided by some people. Don’t worry about it, you keep meeting each other. Things will be figured out someday), he said. On Monday, Malik denied. No it is wrong. Shah didn’t tell me anything like that. He asked me to continue meeting everyone. Top Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge, opposition leader to Rajya Sabha, tweeted the video clip of Maliks’ comments and tagged Modi. The governor of Meghalaya Sri. Satya Pal Malik officially declared the Prime Minister to be arrogant on the issue of farmers and HM Amit Shah called the Prime Minister crazy constitutional authorities speaking to each other with such contempt! @narendramodi ji is this true? On Modi, Malik said on Monday: I have publicly appreciated and congratulated the Prime Minister for the measures he has taken for farmers. When he was chief minister (of Gujarat), he was pro-farmer and wanted the MSP to obtain statutory status. But after becoming Prime Minister, he was wrong. Yet when he realized that farmers were not supporting the laws at all costs, he had the heart to withdraw it and apologize. This shows his great generosity. He is now on the right track. Recalling that the government had accepted the position of a parliamentary team led by him on the land acquisition bill during his first term, he said: Amit Shah appointed me to head the panel … I knew he was able to settle the prime minister and with the farmers. Malik said he was always aware that there is a great synergy between Amit Shah and the Prime Minister and that the two work well together.

