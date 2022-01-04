Xi urged to restart growth in 2022

The trajectory of the Chinese economy is even more unpredictable this year than usual. Analysts don’t just struggle to keep up with risks, headwinds or financial contingencies, but also the whims of one man: Xi Jinping.

More than ever, it is a period when the bets of Chinese investors depend on the arrival of President Xi. While the markets have learned the hard way in 2021, political schizophrenia is rife in Beijing’s corridors of power.

One Xi waged a once-in-a-generation assault on Big Tech, booming the real estate industry and deleveraging the edges of China Inc. Among the wrecks: Jack Mas lost control over the e-commerce and fintech behemoths that Xis men once celebrated; Didi Globals once blockbuster of a stock listing; the once flourishing tutoring business; and others.

The other Xi gave the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) space in the final weeks of 2021 to safeguard growth. Much of the current relative optimism about China’s outlook in 2022 is the decision by the PBOCs to ease reserve requirements for banks and other measures to support demand.

Xis’ primary goal is to secure an unprecedented third term as Communist Party leader. He is realizing this, it seems, and the world is hoping that the requisition of control of the tycoons must take a back seat to restore rapid economic growth.

With the World Bank predicting China’s weakest growth in decades at 5.1 percent, which would be the second slowest pace since 1990, Xi has a vested interest in accelerating the trajectory of gross domestic product (GDP).

Especially since leading economists like Wang Jun of Zhongyuan Bank are reporting triple pressures to reduce growth to around 6%.

According to Wangs, the Xis government is facing weakening demand, declining confidence, and intensifying supply chain disruptions, made worse by a variant of Omicron that is now turning the world upside down.

If demand improves, thenexpectationswill improve, said Wang.

The if here would be significant enough if it weren’t for the Xi v Xi issue facing investors by the time of the 20th Communist Party of China Congress scheduled to begin around November.

After ruling the country for nearly a decade, Xi has led unprecedented campaigns to fight corruption, reform the military and eradicate poverty, notes Suzanne Maloney, policy analyst at the Brookings Institution. But what plans, priorities and challenges await us for his planned third term?

Only Xi and his most trusted allies know this.

There is an argument that Xis’ ambition to overtake Deng Xiaoping in the pantheon of Chinese leaders is positive for GDP for the next 12 months. At the very least, says Larry Hu, Macquarie Banks chief economist for China, it bodes well for the real estate industry.

The China Evergrande Center in the Wan Chai district of Hong Kong on August 6, 2021. Photo: AFP / Isaac Lawrence

Real estate policy is expected to shift from tightening to easing, as we expect policymakers to champion 5% GDP growth, Hu said. The risk is that they react too late, given their reluctance to use the property as a stimulus vector.

Contagion fears from heavily indebted developers like ChinaEvergrande Group have wreaked havoc on domestic confidence. Tighter financial conditions brought on by Xis’ multi-year efforts to reduce leverage unexpectedly collided with the pandemic, causing sales and prices to plummet.

This dangerous interaction makes the real estate industry the biggest obstacle to growth in 2022, Hu said. Without stronger policy measures, investment in real estate could fall, falling 2% after increasing 4.8% in 2021.

In late December, Fitch Ratings noted the growing importance of real estate-related sales as an important source of funding for local and regional governments in China.

This economic driver, mainly derived from the sale of land use rights, accounts for about 25% of their annual tax revenues.

A decline in these revenues would affect the ability of local and regional governments to support highly specialized local government funding vehicles, said Janice Chong, analyst at Fitch.

Chongs’ team conducted a stress test of Chinese real estate developers publicly rated by Fitch. It highlighted potential liquidity strain for nearly a third of the portfolio in a severe scenario involving a 30% drop in residential home sales income in 2022, Chong notes.

Such a scenario could also worsen the credit polarization among public finance entities and have spillover effects on related sectors, such as construction, engineering and raw materials.

Along with a drop in home sales, Fitch’s harsh scenario envisions strict financing terms through June 2022, with onshore and offshore bond maturities to be repaid from internal resources, and some net repayment of fiat loans. and bank loans, Chong said.

The scenario differs from Fitch’s basic assumption of a 10-15% drop in income from real estate sales over 2022.

In other words, Xi and the PBOC have every interest in cauterizing these risks before the 20th Party Congress. The urgency may only increase as new waves of Covid-19 jeopardize exports everywhere.

The biggest player in the market is Omicron, according to FXStreet.com analyst Yohay Elam. Recently, Elam said, the markets are seeing the glass half full, hoping that this wave will subside as quickly as it increases. Optimism is good for stocks and weighs on the safe haven dollar.

Only time will tell. But other uncertainties abound, from the timing of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes to the direction of global inflation.

Other factors, according to Elam, include concerns over China Evergrande, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and comments from market analysts on the outlook for the global economy. These factors only come into play when there are no fears of viruses or inflation.

The uncertainty about US growth is very important to China. As Omicron rips the biggest economy apart, it’s unclear how much lower global growth could be than expected.

Stacks of containers wait to be shipped overseas at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. Photo credit: AFP / Yu Fangping / Imaginechina

Still, Xis’ famous designs on the Lifetime Rule are the main source of intrigue. The key, notes economist Jianguang Shen of e-commerce giant JD.com, is the recovery in consumption this year.

Count Morgan Stanley economists among the optimists because they are betting Asia’s largest economy is recovering from a mini-dip. In a recent report, they made it clear that their bank is more bullish than the consensus and estimate that China will experience 5.5% growth in 2022.

Deutsche Bank is a bit more pessimistic, expecting around 5%. Nomura Holdings is on thelow end, predicting 4.3%.

Morgan Stanley’s rationale for a better performance from China rests on four pillars.

One is the end of the austerity of the PBOC and the regulatory crackdown on the Xis. China, banknotes, has deleveraged aggressively to curb real estate excesses. Morgan Stanley economists estimate that the sector’s debt-to-GDP ratio was reduced by 10 percentage points in 2021 alone.

Two: the chances of an even stronger stimulus effort. Morgan Stanley economists expect a recalibration or intensification of support policies now well underway. This includes Xis regulators pushing banks to increase mortgage lending and lower real estate purchase limits in some cities.

Three: less aggressive restrictions on energy imports and emissions. While this isn’t a boon to Beijing’s carbon footprint in the medium term, there’s a good chance the energy targets will be reset, Morgan Stanley said. Once the problem of coal shortages surfaced, policymakers intervened quickly and effectively, according to bank economists.

Fourth: Export markets are expected to impress this year, giving Xis’ economy a welcome boost. The strength of the export engine, however, depends in part on exchange rates. The yuan’s rise of 2.8% against the dollar in 2021 is expected to continue in the coming months.

This, according to strategist Geoffrey Yu at BNY Mellon, will leave the PBOC reluctant to let it strengthen itself aggressively over the course of the year.

Either way, Xis’ incentive structure looks different as 2022 starts to what it was in 2021.

A year ago, Xis was considering a third term and had him show tech billionaires and real estate tycoons his boss. Now his fortunes may be more aligned with hitting the GDP accelerator as hard as it hit the tycoons in 2021.