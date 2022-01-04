I hope the TPKS bill will be passed soon

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo hopes that the Bill (RUU) on the crime of sexual violence (TPKS) can be ratified soon.

According to him, the existence of this law in the future is important to offer maximum protection to victims of sexual violence.

“I hope the sexual violence crime bill can be passed soon,” he said. Jokowi in the description of the video uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, Tuesday (1/1/2022) afternoon.

“In order to offer maximum protection to victims of sexual violence in the country,” he said.

The Head of State continued that the protection of victims of sexual violence must be the concern of all parties.

Jokowi admitted he watched the process closely RUU TPKS from its inception in 2016 until now, it is still being processed in the RPD.

“Therefore, I ordered the Minister of Justice and Human Rights as well as the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection to immediately coordinate consultations with the DPR,” he said. said Jokowi.

“In the discussion of the bill on the crime of sexual violence, there should be accelerated stages,” he said.

In addition, Jokowi also asked the government working group that manages the TPKS bill to immediately prepare an inventory list of issues with respect to the bill being prepared by the DPR.

The aim is for the joint discussion process to be faster.