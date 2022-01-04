Pakistan urges India to virtually join Saarc summit | Latest India News





Pakistan reiterated its offer to host the long-standing South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) summit on Monday, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying India could attend the meeting virtually if it does not wish to attend in person.

Qureshi made the remarks at a press conference in Islamabad, where he presented a review of Pakistan’s foreign policy in 2021. He reiterated Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans’ remarks that India is responsible for take measures to create an environment conducive to dialogue between the two sides.

The 19th Saarc summit should have been held in Islamabad in November 2016, but it was canceled after New Delhi withdrew from the Uri terror attack blamed on terrorists based in Pakistan. There are also uncertainties over the status of Afghanistan, one of the eight members of the group, after the takeover of the country by the Taliban last year.

Qureshi, who spoke in Urdu, described Saarc as an important forum and said: Unfortunately India has made this forum dysfunctional due to its stubbornness. They are not ready to come to Islamabad, they hesitate.

He added: Due to stubbornness from India this forum is suffering. If India doesn’t want to come [for the Saarc Summit], then new means are available. I reiterate our invitation to all Saarc members and Pakistan is ready to host the 19th Saarc Summit in Islamabad. If India doesn’t want to come, she can attend virtually.

Qureshi added: If (India) has any problem coming here physically, they can attend virtually but they shouldn’t stop others. They should let others come and not affect this forum.

There was no immediate response from Indian authorities to Qureshis comments.

Saarc operates on the principle of consensus and the summit cannot take place if even one member decides not to attend. With Indo-Pakistani relations at an all-time low following a series of terrorist attacks blamed on groups based in Pakistan, New Delhi said there could be no dialogue between the two sides if Islamabad did not act. not against terrorist groups operating from its soil.

In recent years, India has also focused on other regional groupings, such as the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multisectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) to advance development cooperation.

Qureshi further told the press conference that the prospects for lasting peace and stability in the region and the potential for economic development and regional cooperation have been held hostage by the hegemonic and hostile behavior of the India, whose leaders have adopted a particularly irresponsible and politically motivated attitude. Pakistani posture.

He claimed that India’s unilateral and illegal actions in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019 had vitiated the environment and threatened international peace and security. Qureshi said: Resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a prerequisite for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

He added that Pakistan will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

