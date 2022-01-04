Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia in February





Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that he would visit Saudi Arabia in February, his first visit since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Kingdom’s embassy in Istanbul in 2018. Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia next month, with the aim of restoring Turkey’s relations with its regional rival, amid attempts to emerge from the economic crisis. The latter intervened on the sidelines of his participation in the Conference of Exporters in Istanbul on Monday to announce the export figures for the year 2021. They are waiting for me, they are waiting for me in Saudi Arabia, Erdogan said. I will be making my visit in February. The Turkish president did not reveal more details about the visit, but did mention that it will be next February, the month in which he is due to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the date of the visit has was fixed after the visit. the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in Ankara as part of the efforts to restore normalization of relations between the two countries. The tension escalated into a crisis after the assassination of writer and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was an opponent of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018. As a result of these developments, relations have deteriorated further, reaching the point of a trade boycott of Turkish products in Saudi Arabia, which has negatively affected the proportion of Turkish exports to the Kingdom, since October 2020. In April 2021, the Turkish president announced the opening of a new page with all the Gulf countries, and in May, Erdogan spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to discuss bilateral relations , and after the call, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Riyadh. Erdogan also tried to arrange a meeting with the crown prince during a visit to Qatar in December, but talks were unsuccessful. Who was Jamal Khashoggi? What do we know about Khashoggi’s assassination? As a leading Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi has covered important stories, including the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the rise of the late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, for several Saudi media outlets. The 59-year-old has been close to the Saudi royal family for decades and has also worked as a government adviser. He voluntarily went into exile in the United States in 2017. From there, he wrote a monthly column in the Washington Post criticizing the policies of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, son of King Salman and de facto ruler of Arabia. Arabia. Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Why did he go to the consulate? Khashoggi first visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on September 28, 2018 to obtain a Saudi document attesting that he was divorced so that he could marry his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. “He didn’t believe anything bad could happen on Turkish soil,” Cengiz wrote in the Post. It is reported that Cengiz accompanied him to the entrance to the consulate on October 2. He was last seen on CCTV footage entering the building at 1:14 p.m. Cengiz waited more than 10 hours in front of the consulate and returned the next morning while Khashoggi still had not reappeared.

