The real import of Satya Pal Malik’s warning about Narendra Modi

About 65 years ago a somewhat drunk Russian was arrested in downtown Moscow for shouting, Khrushchev is a fool; Khrushchev is a fool. He was quickly arrested and promptly sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment. When a Politburo member asked the fellow magistrate the logic of 22 years, the Soviet judge explained: Two years for insulting the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and 20 years for revealing a secret of State.

Governor Satya Pal Malik has placed our ruling coterie in a somewhat similar dilemma. He has been in public office, as the media reported, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an arrogant leader. He went further; he also cited the all-powerful Union Home Minister Amit Shah to create the image of a prime minister losing, perhaps, his marbles.

If Malik had not occupied a constitutional position, he would most certainly have been treated in the same harsh manner and for the same reason that the Soviet authorities did with this drunkard.

Yet the predicament of the reigning cabals is genuine. When Malik spoke about the Prime Minister’s arrogance, he said nothing. It is hardly a secret. In fact, it was the prime ministers who were image managers who carefully built an aura of imperiousness around him. He was presented as a self-made man who is not confused about his values ​​and priorities in life; a leader who does not seek to occupy the middle, like an Atal Bihari Vajpayee; a demanding ship’s captain who does not tolerate any deviation from the Blue Book of Command and Control; a man who is haughty indifferent to the political niceties of old India.

Yet it is one thing for the prime minister’s domestic political rivals or foreign critics to call him arrogant, it’s a whole different proposition if a sitting governor is to be allowed to get away with insults. To add insult to injury, Malik showed no signs of remorse over the public disclosure of a privileged conversation. Unperturbed by all the noise and controversy his revelations caused among talking heads, the veteran of politics maintained the substance of his early public remarks even when he resorted to the quoted and tired out-of-context trickery.

Constitutionally, the Prime Minister can exercise his prerogative to advise the president to withdraw his pleasure from the governor of Meghalaya. If only it was that easy. Malik should have been shown the door when, from his governorship, he doubted, months ago, the wisdom of these three infamous farm laws. Malik thinks of himself as a leader of the farming community in western Uttar Pradesh. He spoke on behalf of farmers at a time when the Prime Minister and his Reform advisers were still determined to ram these misguided laws down the throats of farmers. Malik questioned the dogmatic certainties of the ruling establishment.

It has remained intact and without reproach. By pretending not to notice that Malik was breaking ranks, the otherwise bossy autocrats seemed to admit that the governor had a different courage.

But Malik is not just another time server. He belongs to an older and higher political generation, at a time when politics was not so firmly in the grip of business. He received his political baptism at the height of VP Singh. With Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (who so far is not disappointed with the Modi cabal), this january morcha veteran brought an invaluable asset to the BJP crowd: political respectability. Today, Modi holds an important place, but a sense of history urges us to remember that there was a time when Modi had not gone beyond the hump of respectability, and these are the Arif Khans and Satya Pal. Maliks of the world who have helped erode the political untouchability of the strongman of Gujarat. Maliks’ presence in the Srinagar Raj Bhavan was particularly helpful when the much-vaunted “Chanakyas were cutting corners on Article 370. As an original congressman, Malik provided political cover; but once its usefulness in Kashmir was over, it had to give way to an old saffron war horse.

People like Malik have chosen to go to bed with the BJP for a number of personal and political reasons, but they remain strangers and are treated like strangers. And since he is not from the RSS team, he is beyond the flattery of the Nagpur commissioners. Hence his indomitable propensity to speak in turn. For now, senior BJP leaders, who were also feared to be non-sentimental executors, have reportedly chosen to swallow Malik’s insult. (Perhaps this also explains why much of the media ignored the governor’s comments.) A weakness that would not go unnoticed by other institutional actors and constitutional officials in the power game.

Far more important than his arrogant characterization is Maliks’ true sin. The real significance of the remarks of the governors of the Meghalaya to Dadri was the portrayal of a ruthlessly egotistical prime minister.

True, in recent years we have become a much more violent, irrational and cruel society, but no one in Indian public life, let alone a prime minister, can afford to be seen as indifferent to the deaths of over 500 farmers. . Modi has assiduously fabricated an image of a sevak selflessly devoted and wholly to the public welfare; Malik has revealed that he is a ruthless ruler, indifferent to the human costs of his megalomaniac projects. A dangerously debilitating reputation for any leader in a democracy.

Harish Khare is a journalist who lives and works in Delhi.