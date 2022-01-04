Ambition of medical tourism Bali





Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched the construction site for an international hospital in Bali on December 27. He hopes to retain his 2 million compatriots who go for treatment abroad each year, and to make the Island of the Gods a flagship destination for medical tourism.

The government estimates that Indians spend between 100,000 and 150Trillion rupees [environ 9milliards deuros] per year for medical services abroad, report itJakarta Post. Although only 350,000 in 2006 went to seek treatment abroad, mainly Singapore and Malaysia for heart disease and cancer, their number has since continued to increase. Speaking at the launch of the construction of the first Bali international hospital, in the tourist area of ​​Sanur, near Denpasar, President Joko Widodo estimated this number. plus or minus 2millions for the year preceding the Covid-19 pandemic. With the completion of the international hospital [prvu pour 2023] we hope that our fellow citizens will no longer go abroad, but that foreigners will come to Indonesia to receive care, because it is a collaboration with the famous Mayo Clinic [unefdration hospitalo-universitaire amricaine rpute]. Bali, a leading destination for medical tourism? theJakarta Postwonders about the ambition of the Indonesian president. The country already has ten Jakarta and Surabaya hospitals with international accreditation. But they are too expensive for services inferior in quality to those of neighboring countries. Hospitals in India and Malaysia attract foreign patients due to the low costs of the drugs and equipment they produce locally, while Indonesia still relies heavily on imports, explains the secretary general of the Indonesian Association of Private Hospitals (Arrsi), Ichsan Hanafi. According to a researcher from the Indonesian Public Health Association, the reason for this dislike of wealthy Indonesian citizens for their national hospitals is the shortage of doctors. Doctors often have to work in two or three different hospitals per day, confides Bigwanto toJakarta Post. This shortage of health personnel is partly due to the exorbitant cost of studying medicine in the country. According to World Bank data, the archipelago has only 0.4 doctors per 1000 inhabitants, the second lowest rate in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), East Timor, a poor country, colonized for twenty years. seven years in Indonesia, has 0.7 doctors per 1000 inhabitants.

