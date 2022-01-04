The race for rules – European Council on Foreign Relations

Will the West remain committed to the rules-based international order when it is no longer making the rules? This will be one of the most intriguing questions of the next two decades. If there’s one principle that has united electorates, policymakers, politicians, and the media across the West, it’s that rules count for just about everything else. The breach of common rules has long sparked intense anger and a forceful response.

Consider the UK, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s raw charisma enabled him to gain and hold on to power, reshaping the political map of the country. Until recently, its public endorsement had withstood flowery displays of incompetence, a growing number of pandemic deaths and an economic recession. But Johnson is finally hemorrhaging support for one simple reason: he and his government have gone too far in ignoring the rules. The revelation that there had been a Christmas party at 10 Downing Street (the Prime Minister’s residence) last year with the rest of the country on lockdown damaged Johnson’s reputation more than any of his other scandals or transgressions.

Internationally, Western governments routinely condemn others for breaking the rules. Russia, for example, has been reprimanded for its annexation of Crimea, its repeated cyber attacks on other countries, and its physical attacks on Russian dissidents abroad. China, too, has been condemned as a major transgressor. US President Joe Biden may not agree with much of what his predecessor said or did, but he has maintained a striking continuity with the Trump administration’s characterization of China as a threat. world that steals intellectual property, maintains illegal subsidies, allows widespread corruption and is about genocide.

And yet, in the decades to come, the biggest global threat will not be China, the rule-breaker, but China, the policy-maker. China’s growing influence on international norms, standards and conventions is a game-changer. For centuries, Western powers have taken for granted that they are the world’s decision-makers, massively influencing the policies of other countries through the Washington Consensus, the Brussels Effect and other channels.

A term coined in 1989 by economist John Williamson, the Washington Consensus now largely refers to market-based economic policies and a limited role for the state. For decades, this Western liberal approach supported the work of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization, as it was seen as a universal recipe for good governance and prosperity.

The Brussels Effect is a more recent currency popularized by jurist Anu Bradford to describe the global impact of European Union regulatory policies. EU standards governing data privacy, product safety, genetically modified organisms, sexual rights and other issues tend to be adopted naturally by multinational corporations and other countries seeking access to the vast single European market.

Over the past decade, however, the Washington free market consensus has been challenged by a Beijing consensus on harnessed globalization, industrial policy and state capitalism, while the Brussels effect has waned. hit by a potential Beijing effect: China’s export of technological standards via its digital silk road.

Additionally, many of the global regulatory bodies that once underpinned European and American dominance now have Chinese leaders. These include (or have included) the International Telecommunication Union, the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission. China is on the verge of setting the standards for rapidly developing technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, and the technological infrastructure of Chinese companies built to Chinese standards has spread to many countries.

Would Europeans and Americans respect a rules-based world order that follows Xi Jinping’s thinking instead of Western Enlightenment thinkers? Many in China, Russia and other countries assume no

As Bradford notes, although the Beijing effect works differently than the Brussels effect, it still has far-reaching consequences. And as China becomes a more important trading partner for more countries, its global influence will continue to increase.

The sustainability of the Western commitment to the rules has therefore become an urgent issue. What if this commitment was always more about the power it conferred than the underlying principles it stood for? Would Europeans and Americans respect a rules-based world order that follows Xi Jinping’s thinking instead of Western Enlightenment thinkers? Many in China, Russia and other countries assume we wouldn’t, taking this as proof that our engagement is just a means for our own ends.

To stay ahead of the game, some Western governments have begun to rethink the form of the rules-based order. There is talk of moving away from universal and global institutions in favor of a new rule-based arrangement established within like-minded clubs. The EU, for example, is currently holding a debate on strategic sovereignty, recognizing that if it functions as a single bloc it could have the power to preserve the liberal rules-based order for itself and for others. consenting participants. The alternative is to submit to illiberal challenges from Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, or a return of Trumpism in the United States.

A similar shift can be seen across the Atlantic, where the Biden administration has shifted from supporting global institutions to imagining a new kind of rules-based order comprising global democracies. The recent White House Summit for Democracy could be understood as an archetype of how this new order works.

It remains to be seen how the smaller powers would navigate a changing landscape. A striking clue can be found in the Johnson government’s integrated security, defense, development and foreign policy review of March 2021. In concluding that a defense of the status quo is no longer sufficient for the decade to come, it advocates a more dynamic approach than simply preserving the post-cold war rules-based international system.

The defining battles of the 21st century will be over who has the power to make the rules. It’s anyone’s game right now.

