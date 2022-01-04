Covid: Boris Johnson denies having dodged self-isolation

The PM videographer was infected when he recorded a New Years message for social media (Photo: Reuters)

Boris Johnson was forced to deny again breaking the rules of Covid-19 for claiming he dodged self-isolation.

The prime minister was accused of avoiding staying at home for 10 days after apparently coming into close contact with an aide who tested positive.

Mr Johnson was standing near a videographer who recorded his official New Years message on December 31, 2020, according to the Daily Mirror.

The cameraman then tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the report, and did not wear a mask during the meeting.

Other Downing Street staff were asked to self-isolate at the home for 10 days, but the PM was not among them.

A source told the newspaper that the infected assistant was with Mr Johnson for about 15 minutes and stood facing him.

Number 10 insisted all rules were followed after testing positive.

A spokesperson said: The prime minister was socially estranged from the individual who subsequently tested positive and the filming duration was less than 15 minutes.

This was reaffirmed by those present. He was not advised to isolate himself because the rules did not oblige him to do so.

They added: The Prime Minister has repeatedly self-isolated in accordance with regulations.

This is not the first time Mr Johnson has been accused of trying to escape solitary confinement.

He and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were forced to turn around after trying to take advantage of a pilot program when Sajid Javid tested positive following a meeting the three of them attended.

The pair said they would perform daily tests rather than stay at home, but changed their mind after a fierce public backlash.

Mr Johnson adopted an optimistic tone in the video recording at the center of the latest allegations.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor have both been accused of attempting to break out of self-isolation in the past (Photo: EPA)

He said the country was in an incomparably better position than at this time last year, as seven out of ten eligible adults in England receive their booster shots.

The prime minister then urged people to exercise caution over the New Year and follow the rules of decentralized countries.

He added: Whatever challenges fate continues to throw at us and whatever worries we may have about the weeks and months ahead, especially about Omicron and the growing number of hospitals. , we can say one thing with certainty, our position in December. 31 is incomparably better than last year.

