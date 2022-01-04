The northeast becomes the gateway to national growth: PM Modi in Manipur





The northeastern states are emerging as the gateway to the country’s growth due to the emphasis and actions taken by the “twin-engine” government in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Tuesday. Manipur. Modi travels to Manipur and Tripura, linked to the polls, to inaugurate and lay the groundwork for several projects worth Rs 4,800 crore. “In the past, governments only looked towards Manipur and the northeast before the elections. Their policy was not to look northeast. But after coming to power in New Delhi, we made the Act East pledge. I said that our Eastern region can become the gateway to the growth of the country, new airports are built, rail lines are laid and new highways are built. “The Jiriba-Imphal railway lines will link Manipur to the country’s rail network. The Imphal-Moreh Asian highway will link the northeast to the countries of Southeast Asia and strengthen the country’s connectivity with these countries. Today, the northeast is becoming the gateway to the country’s growth, ”Modi said shortly after the launch of several projects. Also read: Congress targets Prime Minister Modi after Governor of Meghalaya’s ‘arrogant’ remark about him The BJP formed its first government in Manipur in 2017 with regional allies and plans to retain power. Legislative elections in the state are scheduled for this year. Although Modi did not speak about the elections, he has repeatedly accused that governments of the past neglected Manipur and created a rift between the hills and the valley for political gain. “They reduced Manipur to a state of blockade, created a rift between the hills and the valley and conspired to divide the people for political gain,” he said. “From a blockade state, Manipur is now part of the history of the country’s export growth. We have run campaigns like Go to Hills and Go to Village to bridge the gap between people. Now there is no longer a feeling of insecurity and thousands of young people have given up and joined the process to establish peace and development, ”Modi said. “That was the power of your vote. I hope the people of Manipur will keep faith in the twin-engine government to move the development process forward,” he said.

