Bannon, Trump to counter-schedule Democrats for January 6 anniversary





Former President Trump and staunch allies including Steve Bannon plan to go on the offensive on Thursday’s anniversary of the Capitol uprising, in stark contrast to Republican House and Senate leaders, who do not foresee any event, sources with direct knowledge told Axios.

Why it matters: The radically different approaches underscore the tensions that remain within the GOP over how to deal with the deadly riot.

Behind the scenes: The former chief strategist of Bannon Trump who was charged with contempt of Congress after refusing to testify about his conversations with the former president before Jan.6 is far from reprimanded following his arrest.

Bannon told Axios that on Thursday morning he will host a special edition of his “WarRoom” podcast featuring two of Trump’s most zealous supporters, Reps Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) And Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga. .). Bannon says he will also host Darren Beattie. He was a major character in the incendiary documentary Tucker Carlson, host of Fox News Channel, on the Capitol Riot. Based on their previous statements, it is likely that Bannon and his allies portray the rioters arrested on January 6 as political prisoners and martyrs of MAGA.

The show is intended as a counter-programming to a series of events in Washington that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House are planning.

“Yes [Kevin] McCarthy won’t program, Greene and Gaetz will, ”so Bannon previewed his special. He also used his platform to cement the Jan. 6 date in the minds of Trump’s base as Vice President Mike Pence’s last chance to block Biden from taking office. On his Jan. 5 show, Bannon said, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

Trump himself will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Thursday in Mar-a-Lago. He will attack the bipartisan select committee Pelosi formed to investigate the attack.

A source close to Trump’s plans said the former president would label Pelosi’s investigation a “witch hunt” and accept the January 6 protests as a legitimate reaction to a “stolen” election on November 3, 2020. issued statements attacking Pelosi. committee, but has so far not organized an event entirely designed to defend and legitimize January 6. When asked if Trump would claim the riot was not violent and blame it on the antifa and the FBI, the source replied, “I’m sure that will be an item.”

Reality check: Trump’s claims about a stolen election are baseless.

The January 6 attack was carried out by supporters of Trump. Trump himself has also acted both in public and in private to incite crowd pressure, if not explicitly violence, to overturn the 2020 election results. Recent reports have indicated that his daughter, Ivanka, and his son Don Jr. argued. with him or his entourage in real time for Trump to call for an end to the riot.

Between the lines: Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy has sought to strike a balance between condemning rioters and attacking Democrats while avoiding criticizing Trump by previewing his January 6 post.

In a letter sent to House Republicans on Sunday night, he said the riot was “as bad as it gets”, and that the January 6 rioters “deserve to face legal repercussions and full responsibility ”. using January 6 as a political weapon. He also criticized them for not having adequately investigated the alleged security loopholes that allowed the Capitol to be violated.

What We Hear: Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), A Conservative caucus leader with close ties to McCarthy, will share on a conference call with the House GOP on Tuesday on a separate inquiry into House Republicans that Pelosi launched it on January 6. committee a group that includes it.

The banks will also circulate a memo describing Pelosi’s committee as “illegitimate,” according to a source familiar with the document. And he will tell House Republicans that GOP leaders have conducted their own talks with the Capitol Police, their union and other officials to focus on the security failures that allowed the Capitol violation. Banks told his colleagues the Republicans would produce their own report documenting the failures of preparation, intelligence activation and inadequate equipment for the Capitol Police.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who condemned Trump’s role in spurring the Jan.6 crisis, may have something to say about the anniversary this week.

The Senate GOP leadership has not planned any public events to mark the date, according to sources close to the schedule. Many Republicans will travel to Atlanta on Thursday to attend the funeral of former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/bannon-trump-jan-6-anniversary-65c49604-c5a2-4b1c-a041-6221d111baf6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos