Erdogan: Turkish inflation reaches its highest level in 19 years in the pound crisis





ANKARA: Turkey’s annual inflation rate hit its highest level since 2002, official data showed on Monday, propelled by a currency crisis linked to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic approach.

Consumer prices soared 36.1% last month compared to the same period in 2020, up from an annual increase of 21.3% in November, according to the Turkish statistics office.

The figure is the highest since October 2002, the month before Erdogan’s Islamic-born party rose to power following another Turkish economic crisis.

Erdogan’s enduring success has often been attributed to the development and prosperity that his government has enabled during his two decades as Prime Minister and President.

But he faces an increasingly difficult path to re-election in the polls due to be held by mid-2023.

Speaking after a weekly cabinet meeting, Erdogan pledged to support families, workers, students and retirees with an assistance package that includes financial assistance for gas bills and salary increases.

The President said he was “sorry” to see such high inflation, but added: “We are determined to bring inflation down to single digits as soon as possible.”

Opinion polls show he loses in the second round to most of his main rivals and his ruling alliance cedes control of parliament to an increasingly popular group of opposition parties.

But Erdogan has stuck to his policy, opposing interest rate hikes – which he calls “the mother and father of all evils” – to fight inflation.

High interest rates hamper activity and slow economic growth, but they are useful in containing inflation because they reduce demand and encourage savings.

Erdogan on Monday accused “the elites” of profiting from “unearned interest income”, sticking to his promise not to increase borrowing costs.

The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value against the dollar in 2021, with losses accelerating late last year, when Erdogan orchestrated a series of steep interest rate cuts.

The dollar climbed to an all-time high of nearly 18.4 lire as Erdogan announced further support measures for the currency last month, backed by heavy indirect intervention on interest rates.

The exchange rate has since fallen back to around 13 lire to the dollar.

One dollar was worth 7.4 lire at the start of 2021.

Turkey’s monetary authority has taken a further step to bolster the pound by ordering exporters to sell a quarter of their foreign exchange earnings to the central bank, bolstering its rapidly declining reserves.

The monthly inflation reading has become a politically sensitive issue in Turkey, with opposition leaders saying the government is pressuring the statistics agency to underestimate price increases.

They show separate readings prepared by independent economic institutes such as the Inflation Research Group (ENAG), which calculated last month’s annual inflation rate at 82.8%.

Official readings show that the prices of most staple foods are rising significantly above the annual rate of inflation.

The price of milk, yogurt and sunflower oil all jumped about 75 percent on the year, while that of chicken rose 86 percent.

A study released on Monday by the Metropoll agency showed that 90% of those polled – including more than three-quarters of ruling party supporters – said they believed Turkey’s actual annual inflation rate to be at least 50%.

Earlier Monday, Erdogan announced that he would visit cash-rich energy giant Saudi Arabia in February.

It follows a visit to Ankara by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in November, in which billions of dollars in investment were announced.

Erdogan’s trip to Riyadh is said to be the first since relations between the two deteriorated following the 2018 murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

With his push for more exports, Erdogan will likely raise complaints from Turkish exporters about delays at Saudi customs in an effort to resolve the issue in Ankara’s favor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/international-business/turkish-inflation-hits-19-year-high-in-lira-crisis/articleshow/88689952.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos