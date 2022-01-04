Maryam Nawaz kicks off 2022 with new audio leak





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz enters 2022 with a new audio leak. In the new audio, Maryam Nawaz chats with PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed, discussing the top media reporters who are against PML-N.

According to the audio, the two PML-N leaders noted how journalists Hassan Nisar and Irshad Bhatti used rude language against the PML-N.

“Another question, the conversations of Mazhar Abbas also have a bias against us. More often than not, he turns our conversations around and laughs at them, ”Pervaiz Rasheed added. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz agreed with him throughout.

“There is no one there who can be called our spokesperson,” Pervaiz Rasheed said.

Interestingly, Pervaiz Rasheed also recalled how Pakistani journalist Hafeez Ullah Niazi was fired for speaking out against current Prime Minister Imran Khan. He called the dismissal of Hafeez Ullah Niazi an “injustice”.

On that note, Maryam Nawaz said she will ask for the reasons for Niazi’s dismissal.

To clarify, the two PML-N leaders were concerned that the media company had employed journalists who were very critical of the PML-N. During this time, he had dismissed those who were against Imran Khan. Calling this “bias,” Maryam Nawaz assured Pervaiz Rasheed that she would look into the matter.

Importantly, according to lead presenter Arshad Sharif, the conversation dates back to when Pervaiz Rasheed was Minister of Information during PML-N’s third term. At that time, Maryam Nawaz was living in the Prime Minister’s house. While Imran Khan was the leader of the opposition.

Maryam Nawaz controls the media

On another note, audio clippings leaked to Maryam Nawaz giving directions for sending baskets brought by Nawaz Sharif from Azerbaijan to reporters Nusrat Javeed and Rana Jawad.

Responding to shocking complaints from the baskets of Azerbaijan, Nusrat Javeed clarified that it was only a fruit basket, which only came once.

@arsched my dear it was a fruit basket and it only came once. By comparison, @JahangirKTareen regularly sent me cases of mangoes. Aftab Sherpao Sahib sent GURR to me from his farm only two days ago; while waiting for the same from Asfandyar Wali.

– Nusrat Javeed (@javeednusrat) January 4, 2022

Recently, several audio tapes have surfaced alleging that Maryam Nawaz controlled the media during PML-N’s tenure. In one of the audio tapes, Maryam Nawaz decided which TV channel would receive the government advertisement. She named some prominent TV stations that would not receive the commercials because their reporting contrasted with PML-N’s perspective.

In another leaked audio tape, Maryam Nawaz spoke to Mir Shakeel ur Rehman (leader of the Jang group) and told him that they (Geo) shouldn’t be showing the facts on both sides, instead they should clearly blame Imran Khan for his lies. In her audio, she also said that she spoke to Mian Amer (CEO of Dunya) and asked for the same.

