14,000 game companies in China have gone out of business





People are playing in Beijing in September 2021. Photo: Andrea Verdelli (Getty Images) China’s freeze on video game licenses continues. South China Morning Post notes that the National Press and Publications Administration (NPPA) has not published a list of newly approved titles since July 2021. For this reason, the state newspaper Daily titles reports, about 14,000 small game studios and video game hookup companies, including those involved in merchandising or publishing, have gone bankrupt. Typically, the NPPA approves around 80-100 games per month, so the lack of an approved list has crippled part of the industry. China is such a huge market, and the hiatus has created uncertainty that has led to layoffs at gaming companies, and conglomerates with game divisions. However, it seems the smaller outfits were hit the hardest. By comparison, companies like tech giant Tencent have continued to expand internationally in order to balance the regulatory situation in their country. SCMP points out that Tencent also plans to open a new studio in Singapore under the TiMi Studio Group, which is responsible for the Tencents mega-hit Honor of kings. TiMI also has international studios in Montreal, Seattle and Los Angeles. No reason was given for the hiatus, and the NPPA did not state when approvals restart. Prior to this latest freeze, the longest period in which new game licenses were not released was a nine-month window in 2018. SCMP underlines that the authorization freeze took place a few months after March 2021, when President Xi Jinping expressed his concerns about the psychological impact of gambling on young people. Later in August, state media noted video games such as spiritual opium and electronic drugs. Then, September 1 restrictions limiting online gambling of the youth of the nations came into force. Although these restrictions were not legal (and were soon bypassed), the combined impact of it all, the lack of new game approvals and the general uncertainty, is impacting the industry and not in a good way.

