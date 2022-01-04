PM Modis Punjab to rally despite Covid-19 restrictions





Although the Punjab government has closed educational institutions and imposed a nighttime curfew amid rising Covid infections, political rallies, including the one the prime minister is due to address on Wednesday in Ferozepur, are expected proceed according to schedule.

The BJP secretary general of state said Wednesday’s rally, billed as the largest political rally ever in the state, would be unaffected by the Covid restrictions. It is a joint program of the Center and the state government. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will also be present at the foundation laying ceremony… Therefore, I don’t think it will be a problem, ”said Dr Subash Sharma, head of BJP, of the functions Narendra Modi would participate before the rally. “There will be a cornerstone ceremony for a satellite center for the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, two medical schools and many other projects. Organizers said they expected around 3 lakhs to be transported by bus from different parts of Punjab. Another BJP leader said Congress head of state Navjot Singh Sidhu was also addressing the rallies. And SAD boss Parkash Singh Badal is holding village meetings in Lambi constituency on Tuesday. Demonstration of BKU Ugrahan in Bathinda. Other mass events are also unfolding unhindered in the state. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has organized sit-ins in 15 locations since December 20. Shingara Singh Maan, senior vice president of the Farmers’ Group, said that over the past two years the government has done nothing to verify Covid except for closing schools and colleges. The Covid is there, but there are bigger problems than the Covid. Our dharnas will continue as we continue our morcha to the Delhi border amid Covid. Road accidents, farmer suicides, cancer, water pollution are much bigger problems than Covid. On Monday, four or five people died in Bathinda alone. We are aware of the government’s apologies for imposing restrictions, he said. And more than 16,000 contract workers at the National Health Mission are on strike, allegedly affecting Covid testing in the state. When 9,300 samples were tested on Monday, 419 came back positive. The Center recommends 40,000 tests per day. Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Minister of Medical Education, called on the strikers to return to work. He also expressed concern after Delhi’s chief minister contracted coronavirus. The Delhi CM had recently visited the Punjab and on Tuesday morning tested positive. We are therefore taking adequate measures, he said. Hundreds of students from Rajindra Medical College, Patiala, as well as some students from Thaper University, Patiala, and Adesh Medical College, Bathinda, have also tested positive. The Punjab has reported fewer than 50 cases for more than ten weeks until December 28, but the figure hit a triple-digit figure on December 29, when it hit 100.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ludhiana/pms-punjab-rally-despite-covid-curbs-7705401/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

