The costs of Erdogans’ struggle for Turkish economic independence
Ankara: Consumer prices in Turkey have climbed to the highest level since 2002, further undermining President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox battle for “economic independence” from his developing country.
Analysts attribute the official reading jump to 36.1% last month to soaring costs for imports, which range from energy to many raw materials that Turkish manufacturers are turning into exports.
These costs have jumped due to a historic collapse in the pound, which last year lost 44% of its value against the dollar. But in the end, analysts attribute both inflation and the pound crisis to Erdogan’s fervent belief that high interest rates cause inflation.
Conventional theory says the opposite is true because higher interest rates slow down economic activity by making borrowing more expensive and causing people to keep their money in the bank.
Here is a summary of Turkey’s economic conundrum.
How did the problems start?
Calling high interest rates “the mother and father of all evils,” Erdogan orchestrated a series of rate cuts from September that further undermined economists’ confidence in central bank independence.
Erdogan, who sacked three central bank governors since July 2019, refused to accept any responsibility for the collapse of the pound or the subsequent rise in prices.
“I reject policies which will condemn our people to unemployment, hunger and poverty,” he said last year, calling on his supporters to be patient.
Turkey’s currency weakened on Monday, trading at 13.4 lira to the dollar, following the release of inflation data.
It fell as low as 18.4 per dollar during the height of the crisis last month, after starting the year around the 7.4 mark.
How serious is the crisis?
Turkey’s official inflation target is five percent, but it has remained in double digits for the past two years.
The monthly inflation reading has turned into a contested political question, with opposition leaders claiming the government is underestimating actual price hikes, a charge it denies.
Independent economic institutes such as the Inflation Research Group (ENAG) calculated last month’s annual inflation rate at 82.8%.
“Even in the figures they represent, the inflation of domestic producers is almost 80%,” tweeted Monday the leader of the main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
The opposition is demanding early elections to deal with the crisis, but Erdogan insists they will go as planned in June 2023.
The cost of living is expected to rise further, especially after increases in the price of consumer electricity and gas bills of around 50% and 25% respectively.
What does Erdogan expect?
The president prioritizes growth, with the economy expected to grow 9% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022.
During another currency crisis in 2018, the central bank aggressively raised the main interest rate, but the likelihood of a repeat under a more determined Erdogan is low.
Erdogan previously cited Islamic rules against usury as a justification for not raising rates, suggesting that those who try to preserve their savings by converting them into foreign currency and gold were traitors.
Some pundits believe Erdogan may be trying to make Turkey more attractive as a hub for cheap production, with local wages worth less in dollars.
During a televised speech in Istanbul, Erdogan on Monday hailed a 32.9% year-on-year increase in exports to $ 225.3 billion in 2021.
How did Erdogan react?
Realizing the importance placed on the value of the pound against the dollar and the euro by consumers and businesses, Erdogan last month unveiled a new policy to defend local currency holdings against rate fluctuations. exchange rate.
As the pound has since rallied, pundits are questioning whether it is sustainable and sufficient to avoid further weakness in the currency.
Turkey’s net foreign exchange reserves fell to $ 8.6 billion last week – from $ 21.2 billion two weeks earlier – further supporting opposition claims the government was running out of money. ‘money while indirectly trying to support the exchange rate.
The government reported only limited monetary interventions.
Erdogan also raised the monthly minimum wage to Lit 4,253.40 (around $ 315), which is still lower in dollars than the minimum wage was worth in January 2021.
