Northeast neglected by previous governments, BJP has created dawn of development, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused previous governments in New Delhi of neglecting Manipur and the northeast and creating a “chasm of hills”, while claiming that BJP-led governments in the Center and the ‘States have ushered in a new dawn of peace and development.

The northeast will become the engine of India’s growth story, he said, after laying the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth Rs 4,815 crore in Manipur, linked to polls.

“Previous governments in Delhi neglected Manipur and all of the northeast, conspired to create a chasm between hills and valleys. Today there is no fire of extremism and violence. brought a new light of peace and development, ”he said. during a public meeting in Imphal.

Modi alleged that previous governments left Manipur and other northeastern states to their own devices, resulting in the alienation of the population. He said that since becoming Prime Minister there have been sustained efforts to “close the distance”.

“After becoming Prime Minister, I brought New Delhi, the Indian government, to the gates of Manipur and the North East. The whole region will become a major engine of India’s growth,” he said. .

Modi recalled how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as he unfurled the tricolor in Moirang in Manipur during World War II, claimed that it would become the gateway to India’s freedom.

“Today, after historic peace accords that we signed, a formerly blocked Manipur, the northeast, is on the way to becoming the gates of India’s development, the gates of international trade,” he said. -he assures.

Modi inaugurates development projects in Manipur

Launching the BJP campaign for the Assembly elections, the Prime Minister inaugurated an integrated command and control center for the Imphal Smart City mission, the development of the west bank of the Imphal river, an industrial training institute ( ITI) and a permanent COVID-19 semi-hospital, among others.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for five projects for the construction of national highways, government residential quarters, the Manipur Performing Arts Institute, the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training. (CIIIT), the largest PPP initiative in Manipur, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, in addition to several other projects.

These projects target the development of infrastructure and connectivity, the qualification and employment of young people, the renovation of places of historical and spiritual importance and the improvement of health establishments.

“Act East” is the commitment of the BJP: Modi

“Previously, the policy (of governments before the BJP came to power) was ‘don’t look east.’ They only look east during elections. ‘Act east’ is our commitment. Employment and tourism will grow with increased connectivity, he said.

Modi presented data to highlight how central programs like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana have benefited the people of the state.

“Your one voice has changed things for the better. This is the importance of a ‘twin-engine’ government. Today a stable and strong government led by the BJP of N Biren Singh rules Manipur, while that five ministers from the North East manage important portfolios at the center, “he said.

Modi said that in tribute to the state’s freedom fighters, the Union government decided to rename Mount Harriet, an island peak on Andaman and Nicobar Island, Mount Manipur.

He said sportsmen from Manipur, especially women like MC Marykom and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, have made India proud at various events – from the Commonwealth Games to the Olympics. “They are a source of inspiration for our young people,” he said.

He called on the people of Manipur to resolve not to let the state “fall back into darkness”. “We must preserve this stability and take Manipur to new heights of development,” he said.

Modi launches new airport terminal in Tripura

During his visit to Tripura on Tuesday, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) around 2 p.m. in Agartala.

The airport terminal, according to an official statement, was built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.

“The new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crore, is a state-of-the-art building spread over 30,000 square meters with modern facilities and supported by the latest network integrated computer system. The development of the new terminal is an effort in line with the Prime Minister’s effort to provide modern facilities at all airports across the country, ”PMO said.

Besides the new terminal, Modi will also launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 from Vidyajyoti Schools.

The mission of the 100 Vidyajyoti Schools Project is to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing secondary schools to Vidyajyoti schools with state-of-the-art facilities and quality education. The project will cover around 1.2 lakh of students from kindergarten to grade 12 and cost around Rs 500 crore over the next three years.

The mission of the 100 Vidyajyoti Schools Project is to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing secondary schools to Vidyajyoti schools with state-of-the-art facilities and quality education. The project will cover around 1.2 lakh of students from kindergarten to grade 12 and cost around Rs 500 crore over the next three years.

