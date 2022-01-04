Jokowi asks Pertamina and Private to prioritize national LNG needs





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi asked LNG producers, whether Pertamina or private companies, to prioritize domestic needs. This is related to supply LNG in the countryside. “In addition, I ordered the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of State-owned Enterprises to find a permanent solution to this problem,” Jokowi said in a video caption on Monday, January 3, 2021. Jokowi recalled that the government requires private companies, state-owned enterprises and their subsidiaries engaged in mining, plantations and other natural resource transformations to first meet national needs before exporting. “It is the mandate of article 33 paragraph 3 of the Constitution of 1945 that the land, water and the natural resources contained therein are controlled by the state and used for the maximum prosperity of the people”, said he declared. In addition to the issue of LNG, Jokowi also addressed the issue of coal supply. He ordered the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of BUMN, and PLN immediately searches for the best solution to the problem of supply shortage for PLN’s PLTU. The priority is to meet the national needs of PLN and the national industry. He said there was already a Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) mechanism that required mining companies to meet PLN production needs. “It’s absolute. Don’t let him be raped for any reason,” Jokowi said. He stressed that companies that cannot meet their obligations to meet national needs may be subject to sanctions. If necessary, they not only fail to obtain an export permit, but also revoke their business license. Another problem concerns cooking oil. Because the price of CPO in the export market is high, Jokowi ordered the Minister of Commerce to ensure the stability of domestic cooking oil prices. “Once again, the main priority of the government is the needs of the population. The price of cooking oil must remain affordable,” he said. If necessary, Jokowi said, the trade minister could again carry out market operations to keep prices under control. CAESAR AKBAR Also read: Jokowi threatens to revoke licenses of coal companies failing to meet DMO obligations Always update the latest information. Watch the latest news and featured news from Tempo.co on the Telegram “Tempo.co Update” channel. Click on https://t.me/tempodotcoupdate join. First you need to install the Telegram app.

