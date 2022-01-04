Boris Johnson to make Covid announcement this afternoon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold a press conference from Downing Street at 5 p.m. with an update on Covid numbers and restrictions.

It comes as a number of hospital trusts have declared critical incidents saying they are under too much pressure and schools prepare for a return to home learning.

The cabinet is due to meet today to discuss the Omicron situation and any new measures will be discussed in parliament on Wednesday.

Scientists have called for tighter restrictions in England to control the spread of Covid.

Utilities are using contingency plans to address staff shortages caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

At least six hospital trusts have declared critical incidents where priority services may be at risk.

Boris Johnson said on Monday he would make sure we looked after our NHS in any way possible.

And the education secretary said schools should be prepared to merge classes into large groups if staffing levels drop too low.

But health officials have warned health services are in a state of crisis and a principal has predicted distance learning could resume if school staff are stricken with the virus.

The Daily Telegraph reported that up to 10 million critical workers could access Covid tests through their employers, after days of complaints that they could not be ordered online and inventory at pharmacies was spotty .

The newspaper said healthcare, education, transportation and utilities workers would be included in the program, which could be announced as early as this week following a Cabinet Covid operations committee meeting on Tuesday. or Wednesday.

But in the meantime, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, said a number of trusts across the country have reported critical internal incidents in recent days.

One of them was the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, where extreme and unprecedented staff shortages had to compromise care.

People line up outside a vaccination clinic at Glasgow Central Mosque (Jane Barlow / PA)

And Morecambe Bay Teaching Hospitals General Manager Aaron Cummins confirmed in a statement that the trust had declared an internal critical incident.

In an internal message from Mr Cummins shared on Twitter, he told staff that unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, many of our patients still receive a lower level of care and experience than the standard we would like.

Meanwhile, Geoff Barton, secretary general of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: It’s hard to imagine that if the NHS is affected this retail business is affected, if sports facilities are affected it it’s hard to see why you wouldn’t. in schools and colleges have the same staff shortage problems.

Garbage collection and rail services were also affected.

Another 157,758 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in England and Scotland at 9 a.m. on Monday, the government said.

Scotland saw its highest number of daily cases to date, while figures for Wales and Northern Ireland were not reported on Monday evening.

The government also said 42 more people had died in England within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that there are now 174,000 registered deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

During a visit to a vaccination center on Monday, the prime minister said he appreciated the pressure on staff and that it was essential to ensure that they help them in trying to contain the pandemic by getting vaccinated and according to the measures of plan B.

Speaking at the Guttman Center at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, he warned it would be absolute folly to say this thing is now over except for the screaming.

But he also said it was very encouraging to see children getting stung before they went back to school.

Speaking to staff, Mr Johnson noted that people of all ages were lining up to get vaccinated.

Lots of kids too, it’s very encouraging to see. All children get bitten before they go back to school, he said.

Dean Morrison, 13, receives his Covid-19 vaccine (Jane Barlow / PA)

It comes as some students return to class on Tuesday with new advice for wearing masks in class.

This decision was recommended for secondary school students in England, alongside twice-weekly tests.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: What we were saying is, look, with Omicron, because it’s so contagious, we want to make sure we give you so many tools to be in able to ensure that education is open.

But he admitted that it was more difficult, of course, to teach with masks in the classroom.

He said: It is an aerosol transmitted virus and if you wear a mask, if you are asymptomatic, then you are less likely to infect other people.

Mr Johnson admitted he was not happy with the plans, but said they were needed at this time.

It is hoped that the return of the masks will avoid having to further disrupt the education of children.

Mr Zahawi said: The most important thing is to keep them (the schools) open.

We monitor staff absenteeism, I just told you it was running at around 8% last year. If it’s increasing further, we’re looking at things like class merging, teaching more.

Plan B measures to tackle the coronavirus are expected to be reconsidered when MPs return to Parliament on Wednesday, when the Prime Minister is also likely to face questions over Daily Mirror reports that he did not self-isolate in January of last year after coming into contact with a staff member who tested positive.

A Downing Street spokesperson told the Mirror Mr Johnson had been socially estranged from the staff member and was with them for less than 15 minutes.

The spokesperson said: He was not advised to self-isolate as the rules did not require him to do so.