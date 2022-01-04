From the direct order of congratulations from President Jokowi to Shin Tae Yong





BUKAMATA – Indonesian national team coach Shin Tae Yong has admitted receiving orders from Indonesian President Joko Widodo after the 2020 AFF Cup was held. It was revealed that Joko Widodo had given instructions to Shin Tae-yong. This was said directly by Shin Tae-yong during a conversation with South Korean media Yonhap. STY said Joko Widodo asked them to focus on preparing the squad for the 2023 U20 World Cup tournament. “We fought really well, I was asked to focus on preparing for the 2023 U20 World Cup from now on,” Shin Tae Yong said. The U20 World Cup itself is actually held in 2021 with Indonesia as the host. However, the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the 2021 U20 World Cup. However, Indonesia will still be granted host status in the 2023 edition. It is well known that the Garuda Squad finished the tournament as the most fertile team with a record 20 goals in eight matches.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, also expressed high appreciation for the Garuda team. including congratulating Thailand. “Congratulations to Thailand for winning the AFF Cup 2020 tonight,” Joko Widodo wrote on his personal Instagram. “For the Indonesian national team, you fought persistently and sportingly,” Jokowi wrote via his official IG page @Jokowi. Saturday (1/1/2022). “Even though I haven’t won yet, I and all the Indonesian people are still proud of your struggles,” he said in a statement.

