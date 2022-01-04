Politics
Narendra Modi to inaugurate series of projects during visit to Manipur, Tripura today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 22 development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore at Imphal and the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several development projects on Tuesday during his visit to the states of Manipur and Tripura.
At around 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal. Subsequently, at around 2 p.m. in Agartala, it will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and also launch two key development initiatives, the prime minister’s office announced on January 2.
Manipur
In Manipur, Modi will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone for nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore.
In Manipur, 13 projects will be inaugurated and the foundation stones for 9 projects will be laid. These projects cover various sectors. The main works being inaugurated include a steel bridge built over the Barak River, more than 2000 mobile towers and works related to drinking water. pic.twitter.com/4s2Ot6SQII
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022
He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five national highway projects which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore; it will inaugurate a steel bridge, connecting Silcharto Imphal, built over the Barak river on the NH-37 at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. It will also dedicate, to the inhabitants of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of ‘About Rs 1,100 crores, according to the official statement.
In addition, it will inaugurate a “Thoubal Water Transmission System Multipurpose Project” valued at Rs 280 crore, which will provide potable water supply to the city of Imphal; the Water Supply Scheme project by Water Conservation for the Tamenglong headquarters, built at a cost of Rs 65 crore, to provide drinking water to residents of ten homes in Tamenglong district; and the “Senapati District Headquarters Water Supply Program Increase” constructed at a cost of Rs 51 crore to provide regular water supply to residents of the area.
In an effort to strengthen the health sector in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a “state-of-the-art cancer hospital” at Imphal valued at around Rs 160 crore on the island. basis of purchasing power parity (PPP). In addition, to strengthen the COVID-related infrastructure in the state, Modi will inaugurate the “200-bed COVID hospital in Kiyamgei” which has been set up at a cost of around 37 crore rupees in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).
The Prime Minister will inaugurate three Imphal Smart City mission projects, developed at a cost of over Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) ‘,’ Western Riverfront Development on Imphal River (Phase I) ‘and “Development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I)”.
He will lay the foundation stone for the “Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT)” which will be built in the state at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. This project is the largest PPP initiative in the state. In addition, he will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts in Gurgaon, Haryana. The institute will be built at a cost of over Rs 240 crore.
He will lay the foundation stone for 72 projects worth over Rs 130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.
To strengthen the hand-weaving industry in the state, Modi will lay the foundation stone for two projects worth Rs 36 crore, namely “Mega Handloom Cluster” in Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East district, which will benefit around 17,000 weavers in Imphal East district and ‘Craft and Handloom village’ in Moirang.
He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of government residential quarters at New Check, which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 390 crore; a cable car project in IbudhouMarjing, Imphal Est.
Tripura
During his visit to Tripura, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) and launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and the Mission 100 project of Vidyajyoti schools.
The new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is being built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.
In Tripura, I will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) and launch the following two initiatives:
Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana.
Mission 100 project of Vidyajyoti schools. pic.twitter.com/GH8dSMuRHf
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022
The mission of the 100 Vidyajyoti Schools Project was to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing secondary schools to Vidyajyoti schools with state-of-the-art facilities and quality education. The project will cover around 1.2 lakh of students from kindergarten to grade XII and will cost around Rs 500 crore over the next three years.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/narendra-modi-to-inaugurate-multiple-projects-during-his-visit-to-manipur-tripura-today-10255461.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]