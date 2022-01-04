Narendra Modi to inaugurate series of projects during visit to Manipur, Tripura today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 22 development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore at Imphal and the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several development projects on Tuesday during his visit to the states of Manipur and Tripura.

At around 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal. Subsequently, at around 2 p.m. in Agartala, it will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and also launch two key development initiatives, the prime minister’s office announced on January 2.

Manipur

In Manipur, Modi will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone for nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore.

In Manipur, 13 projects will be inaugurated and the foundation stones for 9 projects will be laid. These projects cover various sectors. The main works being inaugurated include a steel bridge built over the Barak River, more than 2000 mobile towers and works related to drinking water. pic.twitter.com/4s2Ot6SQII Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022

He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five national highway projects which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore; it will inaugurate a steel bridge, connecting Silcharto Imphal, built over the Barak river on the NH-37 at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. It will also dedicate, to the inhabitants of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of ‘About Rs 1,100 crores, according to the official statement.

In addition, it will inaugurate a “Thoubal Water Transmission System Multipurpose Project” valued at Rs 280 crore, which will provide potable water supply to the city of Imphal; the Water Supply Scheme project by Water Conservation for the Tamenglong headquarters, built at a cost of Rs 65 crore, to provide drinking water to residents of ten homes in Tamenglong district; and the “Senapati District Headquarters Water Supply Program Increase” constructed at a cost of Rs 51 crore to provide regular water supply to residents of the area.

In an effort to strengthen the health sector in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a “state-of-the-art cancer hospital” at Imphal valued at around Rs 160 crore on the island. basis of purchasing power parity (PPP). In addition, to strengthen the COVID-related infrastructure in the state, Modi will inaugurate the “200-bed COVID hospital in Kiyamgei” which has been set up at a cost of around 37 crore rupees in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The Prime Minister will inaugurate three Imphal Smart City mission projects, developed at a cost of over Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) ‘,’ Western Riverfront Development on Imphal River (Phase I) ‘and “Development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I)”.

He will lay the foundation stone for the “Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT)” which will be built in the state at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. This project is the largest PPP initiative in the state. In addition, he will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts in Gurgaon, Haryana. The institute will be built at a cost of over Rs 240 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone for 72 projects worth over Rs 130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

To strengthen the hand-weaving industry in the state, Modi will lay the foundation stone for two projects worth Rs 36 crore, namely “Mega Handloom Cluster” in Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East district, which will benefit around 17,000 weavers in Imphal East district and ‘Craft and Handloom village’ in Moirang.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of government residential quarters at New Check, which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 390 crore; a cable car project in IbudhouMarjing, Imphal Est.

Tripura

During his visit to Tripura, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) and launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and the Mission 100 project of Vidyajyoti schools.

The new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is being built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.

In Tripura, I will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) and launch the following two initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana. Mission 100 project of Vidyajyoti schools. pic.twitter.com/GH8dSMuRHf Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022

The mission of the 100 Vidyajyoti Schools Project was to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing secondary schools to Vidyajyoti schools with state-of-the-art facilities and quality education. The project will cover around 1.2 lakh of students from kindergarten to grade XII and will cost around Rs 500 crore over the next three years.

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.