Beijing Meets National Air Quality Standards for the First Time | Environment News





Improving air quality follows a concerted effort to reduce coal consumption, reduce transport emissions and relocate heavy industry.

China’s capital Beijing met national air quality standards for the first time last year, officials say, following a concerted effort to cut coal consumption, cut emissions transportation and shifting heavy industry. China declared war on pollution in 2014 after a series of dangerous accumulations of smog in Beijing and elsewhere sparked public anger. Officials from the Beijing Environmental Protection Bureau told reporters on Tuesday that the average readings of the dangerous small airborne particles, known as PM2.5, reached 33 micrograms per cubic meter in the air. capital for the whole of 2021, down 13% compared to the previous year. provisional standard of 35 micrograms for the first time recorded. The annual average of 33 micrograms remains well above the World Health Organization’s recommended level of five micrograms. A policeman, wearing a mask to protect himself from severe pollution, secures the area near the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, March 3, 2016 [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters] Yu Jianhua, deputy head of the Beijing Environmental Protection Bureau, described the city’s efforts over the past 10 years, as well as the speed of its improvements, as unprecedented. All regions and departments have worked together and organized the whole of society to achieve comprehensive improvements in air quality in Beijing, he said. Beijing residents enjoyed nearly four more months of clear skies last year compared to 2013, he added. Beijing pledged in 2015 that it would use staging the Winter Olympics in 2022 to help improve its environment, with Chinese President Xi Jinping vowing to host a Green Games. To measure progress, in 2016 average PM2.5 readings stood at 71 micrograms, but frequently approached 500 micrograms during the winter months, when coal-fired heating systems were on across the region. Beijing and surrounding Hebei Province have since made efforts to switch to cleaner natural gas, built sprawling wind and solar farms, and planted scores of trees in the area as well. They also imposed tough new fuel standards on cars and forced steel mills and other industrial facilities to install equipment to control emissions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/4/beijing-meets-national-air-quality-standards-for-first-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos