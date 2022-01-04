Secretly, Jokowi begins to concoct strategies to fix RI’s gaming industry





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The gaming industry is now receiving more attention from the government. The creative economy sub-sector was even discussed during a restricted meeting at the presidential palace with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said the concern was not without reason. Indonesia needs to secure itself not only as a market but also as a player in the local gaming industry. “So there is a need for a national gaming industry roadmap through a presidential decree or at least in the form of an instruction,” Moeldoko said in an official statement on Tuesday. (12/4/2021). Moeldoko added that the government has an important role to play in encouraging game content circulating in the community to be of high quality and not in conflict with the values ​​of the nation. So far, Moeldoko continued, there has been no special censorship agency for games so that games circulating in the community are not properly screened. “For this reason, there is a need to strengthen the legal framework and institutions related to the Indonesian game rating system,” he explained. Not only that, during his visit to a national game developer in Bandung, West Java some time ago, Moeldoko found that the domestic game industry is a labor intensive industry. work and capital. Moeldoko said this industry opens up employment opportunities for programmers, graphic designers, game designers, sound and special effects experts, and others. Moeldoko stressed the importance of developing the talents of the gaming industry. According to him, Kemdikbudristek should develop a program according to the needs of the industry for SMK schools, polytechnics and related professional, student internship programs and industry guest teacher programs. “The development of human resources can also be integrated into the grand design of the national talent management which is being developed by the government to be able to create game talents according to the expected target and attract our talents from the diaspora in the country, ”Moeldoko said. In terms of funding, Moeldoko learned that creating a casual game could cost tens to hundreds of millions of rupees. Meanwhile, international standard games, or generally referred to as triple A games, cost tens of billions of rupees to develop. In the context of capital, this industry experiences difficulties because it is intangible or difficult to evaluate. It is therefore difficult to obtain investors and bank capital). “The government must also provide support and assertiveness in terms of funding,” Moeldoko said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (cha / roy)





