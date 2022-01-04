Boris Johnson Wouldn’t Deserve Honor, Says Keir Starmer | Labor

Boris Johnson should not be honored by the Queen, Keir Starmer said, accusing the PM of treating voters like fools and promising a new contract with the British people to maintain confidence in a future Labor government.

In a speech designed to kick off a new phase in Labor’s preparation for the next general election, Starmer said reports of Downing Street parties in defiance of Covid rules had not only exposed problems with the own Johnson’s behavior, but the flaws of an entire style of government.

Starmer said Labor gave ministers the benefit of the doubt on Covid restrictions to support the country during a national crisis, but warned the government has lost the moral right to make those rules due to the violation presumed rules.

He signaled his intention to go beyond mere criticism of the government and present optimistic alternative policies, promising: I entered politics to make things happen, not just to talk about it. I don’t think politics is a branch of the entertainment industry. I think it’s serious business to get things done.

Speaking in Birmingham, the Labor leader said his new contract would give people confidence that Labor was ready for power by focusing on security, prosperity and respect.

Checking the names of the three Labor leaders who won the election, Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson and Tony Blair Starmer said he would lead a patriotic party.

It’s normally the job of the opposition to criticize and oppose, but that can make us look pretty miserable, he conceded. It may seem that we are not realizing our own historic luck at being born into a peaceful, creative and liberal democracy.

Starmer said the Tories’ recent fall in the polls did not automatically mean voters would switch to Labor, and vowed he had a strategy to show people over the next 12 months why his party deserved their support.

Trust has to be earned, he added. I am confident but not complacent about the task that awaits me.

Starmer said the number of Covid cases, which is almost double what it was in the third lockdown last year, was concerning but hoped no further restrictions would be needed. He criticized ministers for rolling out jabs to children over 12, and said better ventilation and mass testing was needed in schools to prevent them from having to close again.

The possibility of a more communicable or vaccine-resistant variant was a known threat, Starmer said, adding that he would support reducing the isolation from seven to five days if government science advisers recommended it.

He also said ministers should consider all available evidence on whether a fourth vaccine might be needed to boost protection against Covid, after Andrew Pollard, the chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said that ‘It was not sustainable to continue to supplement peoples immunity when millions of people around the world were still unvaccinated.

Starmer also defended awarding Blair a knight on the New Year’s Honors List, after a petition against the move surpassed 500,000 signatures.

When asked if Johnson deserved an honor, he replied to the Birmingham audience: No. I’m sorry, I don’t think the Prime Minister deserved the right to have an honor. I think Tony Blair did.

Pressed by the Guardian on policies Labor would use to win back voters who had deserted the party since 2010, Starmer highlighted announcements made since he took office nearly two years ago.

He said the parties’ positions on housing, labor rights and tackling climate change were very strong, very Labor and promised his contract would build on that and bring those ideas to the country.

Senior Labor officials are bracing for the possibility of a general election next spring. They said Starmer had reformed the party’s internal procedures, presented a strong case against the Tory government and that during 2022 he would move on to developing more positive policies to put it on an election-ready basis.