Xi Jinping gives new order to Chinese army to win wars

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday issued a new mobilization order for the training of the armed forces with an emphasis on developing an elite force capable of fighting and winning wars.

Xi, 68, has headed the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) in power since 2012, followed by the presidency and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) – the general high command of the army of two million troops from the country – has prioritized real-time training with constant upgrading of technology in addition to in-depth reforms since taking office.

Unlike his predecessors, Xi is widely expected to remain in power at the end of the second five-year term this year, and start a record third term after that of a five-year CCP convention set to be held in the middle of this year. .

Since 2018, it has issued mobilization orders every year, setting operational priorities for the army, which now benefits from an annual defense budget of more than $ 200 billion.

In this year’s order, Xi said the armed forces must closely monitor developments in technology, warfare and rivals, redouble their efforts to better combine training with combat operations, and strengthen systematic training and the use of technology to develop an elite force capable of fighting and winning wars, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

All officers and soldiers must maintain the spirit of fear of neither death nor hardship, and conduct training in a vigorous, well-designed and safe manner to enhance their command and combat capabilities and promote excellent conduct, according to order.

The entire base of the armed forces must resolutely implement the plans and instructions of the Party leadership and the CMC, he said, adding that the changing landscape of national security and combat circumstances must be understood with precision. PTI KJV ZH AKJ ZH ZH

