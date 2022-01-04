Industrialization essential for wealth creation: Imran Khan





Addressing Pak-China Business Investment Forum, Pakistani Premier Cites Importance Of Exports To A Country’s Progress And Prosperity

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that wealth creation was impossible in any country that did not pursue industrial development, adding that several countries had prospered by focusing on industrialization and exports.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Pak-China Business Investment Forum, he said Pakistan moved towards industrialization in the 1960s when the process of nationalizing several industries blocked this progress. Stressing that industrial progress and exports were essential to a country’s progress and prosperity, he said the current government had introduced incentives for the IT sector, leading to a doubling of its exports in just two years.

Referring to China and Turkey, Khan said they had prospered by improving their industrial and export capacities. Turkey, he said, had overcome its trade deficit by increasing its exports, which had also boosted its GDP.

The premier said that the establishment of the Pak-China Business Investment Forum would improve the ease of doing business between Chinese and Pakistani companies. Describing its official launch as a special occasion, he said it would help the government receive feedback on investment and trade issues so that it can properly tackle any bottlenecks through incentives. He promised investors that the government and the Board of Investment will work to remove all blockages on foreign investment and will further facilitate Chinese investment.

Khan said the government had tried to stabilize the Pakistani economy, but those efforts had been hampered by the COVID pandemic. He said authorities would now take measures to curb imports in order to reduce the trade deficit and reiterated his longstanding claims that money laundering poses a significant threat to Pakistan’s development.

Referring to the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Prime Minister said the government hopes to focus on agricultural productivity. He also said that Pakistan had a lot to learn from China when it came to urban planning. He said rapid urbanization had raised concerns about food security and environmental pollution, and stressed that large cities should focus on vertical development to protect cultivable land.

Addressing the assembly, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that CPEC will be a game-changer for Pakistan, bringing unprecedented progress and prosperity to the country. He said the second phase of the CPEC will focus on industrial and social cooperation, adding that the Investment Forum will strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He said the Chinese Ministry of Commerce found that Pakistan’s two-way trade with China reached $ 24.7 billion in 2021, a 61 percent increase from last year. He said imports from Pakistan rose 78.2 percent, while China’s direct investment in Pakistan increased 11-fold year-over-year.

The Pak-China Business Investment Forum is a joint initiative of the Pakistan Board of Investment and the All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association, aimed at promoting investment in Pakistan by Chinese enterprises and strengthening inter-enterprise industrial cooperation.

